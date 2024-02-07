Updated January 24th, 2024 at 22:13 IST
Four Indians have reached tennis World No.1: Who has stayed there for the longest?
With Rohan Bopanna becoming the new World No.1 in Tennis doubles, let's take a look at other Indians who have achieved this feat and how long was their reign.
Rohan Bopanna has conquered the summit in the doubles category. The 43-year-old becomes the oldest to reach the World No.1 Rankings. Teaming up with the Australian pro, Matthew Ebden, Bopanna has reached the semi-final of the Australian Open 2024 and thereby proclaimed his position at the top of the standings.
Bopanna is the 4th Indian to attain the World No.1 feat. Before him, players like Sania Mirza, Leander Paes, and Mahesh Bhupathi, have emerged to the top and have ruled the space.
While reaching the World No.1 stature is perhaps the biggest accomplishment in the field of tennis, the numbers game still supersedes everything. Therefore, the impact of a player is gauged by observing the duration of his dominance. The number of weeks a player stayed at the top of the rankings is taken as the biggest parameter to devise the consistency of the player. Thus, considering that, let's figure out the reign of the Indians.
Mahesh Bhupathi
Mahesh Bhupathi is India's first Grand Slam winner. His trophy cabinet showcases a total of 12 Grand Slams. He reached the No.1 ranking in the doubles category in 1999. He stayed at the top for 6 weeks.
Leander Paes
One of the greatest ever to grace the court, Leander Paes, has a formidable record of winning 18 Grand Slams, across doubles and mixed doubles categories. The legendary player went to the top of the standings in 1999, and during a long career, he stayed at the position for a total of 37 weeks.
Sania Mirza
Sania Mirza has been the longest reigning champion from India. The 6-time Grand Slam winner went to the No.1 position in 2015. Her reign lasted as long as 91 weeks.
