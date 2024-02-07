Advertisement

Rohan Bopanna has conquered the summit in the doubles category. The 43-year-old becomes the oldest to reach the World No.1 Rankings. Teaming up with the Australian pro, Matthew Ebden, Bopanna has reached the semi-final of the Australian Open 2024 and thereby proclaimed his position at the top of the standings.

3 things you need to know

Rohan Bopanna reached the World No.1 ranking

Bopanna has reached to the top in the doubles category

Bopanna is the 4th Indian to get to the feat

Also Read | Novak Djokovic congratulates Rohan Bopanna

Advertisement

Bopanna is the 4th Indian to attain the World No.1 feat. Before him, players like Sania Mirza, Leander Paes, and Mahesh Bhupathi, have emerged to the top and have ruled the space.

While reaching the World No.1 stature is perhaps the biggest accomplishment in the field of tennis, the numbers game still supersedes everything. Therefore, the impact of a player is gauged by observing the duration of his dominance. The number of weeks a player stayed at the top of the rankings is taken as the biggest parameter to devise the consistency of the player. Thus, considering that, let's figure out the reign of the Indians.

Advertisement

Mahesh Bhupathi

Mahesh Bhupathi is India's first Grand Slam winner. His trophy cabinet showcases a total of 12 Grand Slams. He reached the No.1 ranking in the doubles category in 1999. He stayed at the top for 6 weeks.

Advertisement

Leander Paes

One of the greatest ever to grace the court, Leander Paes, has a formidable record of winning 18 Grand Slams, across doubles and mixed doubles categories. The legendary player went to the top of the standings in 1999, and during a long career, he stayed at the position for a total of 37 weeks.

Advertisement

Also Read | Sumit Nagal to lead India's challenger at Bengaluru Open

Sania Mirza

Sania Mirza has been the longest reigning champion from India. The 6-time Grand Slam winner went to the No.1 position in 2015. Her reign lasted as long as 91 weeks.