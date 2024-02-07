Advertisement

During the US Open 2023, Sumit Nagal cut out a dismayed figure while revealing the state of his bank balance. Back then, Nagal was struggling to fund his coach and did not have the wherewithal to train at the Nansel Tennis Academy in Germany. However, cut to January 2024, the situation has drastically changed and now as per the changed set of results, India No.1 Sumit Nagal is now a multi-millionaire.

3 things you need to know

Sumit Nagal beats World No.31 Alexander Bublik in Round 1 of the Australian Open 2024

Nagal won in straight sets

The win has bettered the financial state of Sumit Nagal

Sumit Nagal finds financial prosperity after positive results

"If I look at my bank balance, I have what I had at the beginning of the year. It is 900 euros (approx Rs 80,000). The funding I need to break into top-100 is around one crore," This was Sumit Nagal's statement before the US Open 2023.

Things began to take a positive turn when Sumit Nagal became the most expensive pick at the Tennis Premier League season 5 auction. He fetched 18.5 lakhs in the auction. Gujarat Panthers brought the winning bid to seal the services of Nagal. After that now the year 2024 has brought even better opportunities for Nagal.

Unlike the US Open, he qualified in the main draw of the Australian Open 2024 and following that he has made monetary prospects even better by securing a win in the first round of the Australian Open 2024. The qualification itself brought the incoming of $120,000 prize money into the bank account of Nagal. The victory over Alexander Bublik has brought more prosperity as now he is sure to get a prize money of $180,000.

With the victory under his belt in the Australian Open round 1, Nagal has advanced to round 2, where he will meet the unseeded Chinese Juncheng Shang. If Nagal keeps the glorious run going then another hefty sum will get credited to his account.