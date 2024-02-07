Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 18:13 IST

From Rs 80,000 in bank in 2023 to Rs 98.75 Lakh in 2024: Sumit Nagal's fortunes change in AUS Open

Sumit Nagal's fortunes have changed completely in a matter of months. The player was distraught over his financial affairs a few months ago.

Prateek Arya
Sumit Nagal
Sumit Nagal celebrates after defeating Alexander Bublik at Australian Open | Image:Eurosport
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
During the US Open 2023, Sumit Nagal cut out a dismayed figure while revealing the state of his bank balance. Back then, Nagal was struggling to fund his coach and did not have the wherewithal to train at the Nansel Tennis Academy in Germany. However, cut to January 2024, the situation has drastically changed and now as per the changed set of results, India No.1 Sumit Nagal is now a multi-millionaire.

3 things you need to know

  • Sumit Nagal beats World No.31 Alexander Bublik in Round 1 of the Australian Open 2024
  • Nagal won in straight sets
  • The win has bettered the financial state of Sumit Nagal

Sumit Nagal finds financial prosperity after positive results

"If I look at my bank balance, I have what I had at the beginning of the year. It is 900 euros (approx Rs 80,000). The funding I need to break into top-100 is around one crore," This was Sumit Nagal's statement before the US Open 2023.

Things began to take a positive turn when Sumit Nagal became the most expensive pick at the Tennis Premier League season 5 auction. He fetched 18.5 lakhs in the auction. Gujarat Panthers brought the winning bid to seal the services of Nagal. After that now the year 2024 has brought even better opportunities for Nagal.

Unlike the US Open, he qualified in the main draw of the Australian Open 2024 and following that he has made monetary prospects even better by securing a win in the first round of the Australian Open 2024. The qualification itself brought the incoming of $120,000 prize money into the bank account of Nagal. The victory over Alexander Bublik has brought more prosperity as now he is sure to get a prize money of $180,000.  

With the victory under his belt in the Australian Open round 1, Nagal has advanced to round 2, where he will meet the unseeded Chinese Juncheng Shang. If Nagal keeps the glorious run going then another hefty sum will get credited to his account.

Published January 16th, 2024 at 18:07 IST

