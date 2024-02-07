'He is still the..': Former World No.9 considers Novak Djokovic as favorite for rest of the slams

Advertisement

The 2024 Australian Open posed a big opportunity for Novak Djokovic to win the title for the record 4th time in five years. He speared past the initial rounds and was beating his opponents with utmost comfort, however, Jannik Sinner got the better of him in the semi-final. This the the second time in the last three Grand Slams that Djokovic could not get hold of the title. Both times the stars of the new generation rose to the top.

3 things you need to know

Novak Djokovic lost in the Australian Open semi-final to Jannik Sinner

Sinner got to the final and defeated Daniil Medvedev in the final

Novak Djokovic has 24 Grand Slam singles titles to his name

Former World No.9 claims Djokovic is still favorite for the rest of the Grand Slams of the year

Despite losing in the semi-final of the Australian Open 2024 Australian Open, former World No. 9 Nicolas Massu believes Novak Djokovic remains the favourite to win the Grand Slams in 2024. Djokovic, the defending champion, was eliminated from the Australian Open by the eventual champion Jannik Sinner, 1-6, 2-6, 7-6(6), 3-6. The Serb was aiming for an unprecedented 25th Grand Slam at the event, as well as a record-extending 11th AO triumph.

Novak Djokovic suffered his second Grand Slam loss to a next-generation player in a year. The 36-year-old was previously denied the Wimbledon trophy by Carlos Alcaraz IN 2023, where he was the four-time defending champion aiming for a record eighth title.

Following his recent setback to Jannik Sinner, many in the tennis world wondered if the Serb's long-standing domination on the tour was coming to an end.

Former World No. 9 and two-time Olympic gold medalist Nicolas Massu, however, expressed his confidence in Novak Djokovic having a successful Grand Slam campaign this year as well. Massu praised the World No.1's exceptional physical fitness and his 2023 Grand Slam run, in which he appeared in all four finals and won three titles - the Australian Open, the French Open, and the US Open.

"Novak is still number one in the world, he is still the favourite to win the Grand Slam titles this year," Nicolas Massu said, as per Sportklub.

“He is extremely physically fit. Last year he achieved something incredible," he added.