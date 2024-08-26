Published 12:13 IST, August 26th 2024
'His Brain is Broken': Carlos Alcaraz Still Reeling From Gold Medal Loss, Claims Ex-Tennis Star
Rennae Stubbs claims that Carlos Alcaraz has not been true to himself after he missed out on the gold medal at the Paris Olympics.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Carlos Alcaraz spins his racquet as he waits for the second set against Tallon Griekspoor during their men's singles second round match, at the 2024 Summer Olympics | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
12:13 IST, August 26th 2024