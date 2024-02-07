Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 16:50 IST

How much prize money did Jannik Sinner, Rohan Bopanna, Sabalenka get after winning Australian Open?

Following the culmination of the Australian Open 2024, let's figure out how much prize money did the winners receive. Know what Sinner and Sabalenka got.

Prateek Arya
Jannik Sinner, Aryana Sabalenka, and Rohan Bopanna
Jannik Sinner, Aryana Sabalenka, and Rohan Bopanna | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
After an enthralling two weeks of play, Australian Open 2024 came to a close on January 28, 2024. This year, Jannik Sinner leapfrogged other contenders and Novak Djokovic to capture his maiden singles major. In the females' section, Aryana Sabalenka rose to the occasion to win her second Grand Slam title. India's Rohan Bopanna scripted history in the tournament by becoming the oldest ever to win the slam. He prevailed in the Men's doubles category along with Australian Matthew Ebden.

3 things you need to know

  • Jannik Sinner defeated Daniil Medvedev in the final of the Men's Singles at the Australian Open 2023
  • Aryana Sabalenka won her second Grand Slam event
  • Rohan Bopanna became the oldest Grand Slam winner ever

Also Read | Medvedev spreads laughter after heartbreaking Australian Open final loss

Champions conquest

After beating the 24-time Grand Slam champion, Novak Djokovic, in the semi-final of the tournament, Jannik Sinner went on to win the final against Daniil Medvedev in the most spectacular way. The Italian was two sets down in the final, and from there he staged a comeback and ended up winning the title with the scoreline of 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.

As for Sabalenka, She had an exceptional outing in the Australian part. The Belarusian did not lose even a single set in the entire tournament and became the undisputed champion by beating Qinwen Zheng in the final.

Aside from the Singles winners, Rohan Bopanna lit up the doubles catalogue by achieving the feat at the age of 43. In the process, he has attained the No.1 ATP ranking as well in the doubles category.

Also Read | Football-mad Italy is now obsessed with tennis star Jannik Sinner

Australian Open 2024 Prize Money: How much prize money Jannik Sinner, Aryana Sabalenka, and Rohan Bopanna will receive?

While the winners have already been honoured with the eminent Australian Open trophy, that's not the only solid they have received. Aside from registering their names in the history books, the champions have also been showered with a whopping monetary sum.

The prize pool of the Australian Open 2024 was AU $86.5 million, which was 13% more than what it was in 2023. Jannik Sinner and Aryana Sabalenka pocketed an enormous amount of AU $3.15 million, which as per US$ is a little over $2 million. However, as per India's INR, the amount takes the shape of more than 17 crores (Precisely, Rs. 17,28,79,286.11).

The prize money in the doubles category differs from that of singles. Thus, Rohan Bopanna did not receive as big a payout. However, by winning his first Men's Doubles Grand Slam, the Indo-Aussie pair is assured of an AU $730,000. Which translates into a figure that goes slightly beyond Rs. 4 crore.

Published January 29th, 2024 at 16:50 IST

