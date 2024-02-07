English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 15:06 IST

Hsieh Su-wei and Jan Zielinski win the mixed doubles title at the Australian Open

Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan and Poland's Jan Zielinski are the Australian Open mixed doubles champions after beating Desirae Krawczyk of the United States and Neal Skupski of Britain 6-7 (5), 6-4, 11-9 on Friday.

Associated Press Television News
Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff of the U.S. plays a forehand return to Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan and Poland's Jan Zielinski are the Australian Open mixed doubles champions after beating Desirae Krawczyk of the United States and Neal Skupski of Britain 6-7 (5), 6-4, 11-9 on Friday.

It was the first championship final of the 15-day tournament that began Jan. 14.

Advertisement

Hsieh and Zielinski led 4-0 in the match tiebreaker before Krawczyk and Skupski fought back. The teams were tied 7-7, 8-8 and 9-9 before the winners pulled away with the final two points.

Hsieh has a chance for a second title — she will play in the women's doubles final at Melbourne Park with Elise Mertens on Sunday. The mixed doubles win Friday was her seventh major doubles title, including four women's doubles titles at Wimbledon.

Advertisement

“I thought it was a really tough match, but we made it," Hsieh said at the trophy presentation. “But I thank you so much for the great match. It was really fun on court to play against you guys.”

Krawczyk was attempting to complete the career Grand Slam in mixed doubles. She won Wimbledon in 2021 and 2022 with Skupski and the French Open and U.S. Open, both in 2021, with Joe Salisbury.

Advertisement

Published January 26th, 2024 at 15:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

an hour ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

17 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

18 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

18 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

20 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Congress' Yuvraj a Non-Starter: PM Modi's Direct Attack Against RaGa

    India News5 minutes ago

  2. Sunrisers reach second consecutive SA20 final

    Sports 6 minutes ago

  3. Golden era when Maruti's stock value caused curiosity: Modi

    Business News10 minutes ago

  4. Sid-Kiara Give Us Ethnic Fashion Goals

    Web Stories11 minutes ago

  5. 6 Dead, 46 Others Missing As Landslides Hit Southern Philippines

    World11 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement