Neeraj Chopra and Roger Federer's surprise meeting in Zurich's La Reserve Eden au Lac set the sports world alight. Neeraj Chopra dropped images of meeting tennis legend Federer and the Indian fans were elated with the two GOATs meeting for the first time. While Federer is an absolute legend in the world of sports, world champion Neeraj is well on his way to cementing his legacy as one of the greatest athletes to ever compete in track and field.

20-time Grand Slam winner Federer gushed about Neeraj's achievements as posed for photographs together for Switzerland Tourism. Neeraj is the reigning world and Olympic champion in Javelin Throw while already winning the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games gold. Not Federer, Chopra was also full of praise for the Swiss legend as he called it a dream come true moment for him.

Neeraj Chopra meets Roger Federer

It is not often that one gets to see two dedicated, charming, and passionate sportspersons who have done their respective countries proud with their achievements, occupying the same space.

"I am amazed by how much Neeraj has achieved personally and for his country through his grit and determination.

"It's been great to meet him here in Zurich," said Federer, the global ambassador for Switzerland Tourism.

Federer, known for his longevity and prowess on and off the tennis court, warmly welcomed Chopra who is also Switzerland Tourism's Friendship Ambassador, to his home country, which was "a dream-come-true-moment" for the 26-year-old Indian.

"It's a dream come true for me to meet Roger Federer here in Zurich. I have always admired his skill, his spirit of true sportsmanship and his ability to inspire millions around the world.

"Today, however, what inspired me the most was his humility and his easy-going charm that made me feel so comfortable in his presence.

"We had a wonderful time exchanging notes about our respective passions and life's experiences on and off the field," said Chopra.

(with PTI inputs)