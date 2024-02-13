Jannik Sinner poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup at a photo shoot after defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne | Image: AP

Jannik Sinner was a trailblazer throughout his run in the Australian Open in Melbourne after he defeated Novak Djokovic in the semifinal. The Italian Tennis player took down the King of AO and went on to win the Grand Slam title after he beat Daniil Medvedev. It was a historic moment for the tennis star, and the fandom was all over him as Sinner received constant clout after winning a majors title. However, the Italian admits that he is not much of a fan of the splendour.

Jannik Sinner highlights the fandom over his AO title win in Italy

Jannik Sinner is currently in action at the Rotterdam Open, which will be his first match since the Australian Open triumph. It was the tournament where Sinner found his breakthrough moment and went on to become a renowned tennis star. But the fans and media outlets in his home country are still talking about the Italian's triumph at Melbourne Park weeks after it happened. But instead of him, it was his parents who had been facing the celebrity-like experience as the press clamoured at their residence to get a byte of them as he trained in Monaco. Sinner says it is an unusual experience, but he is content that the people care about him.

'That is indeed a strange experience. I don't particularly like reading about myself, but it's nice of course. It means people care,' Sinner said as quoted by tennisuptodate.

'My parents called and said there are constantly journalists at their house. They are happy for me and proud, but that's it. They don't want to be famous or talk to the press. I see it as my job to protect them. That is why I am always careful about talking about my private life,' he added.

Jannik Sinner had one terrific campaign at the Australian Open, and he was able to defeat the King of AO. The Champion is not in action at the ATP event, the Rotterdam Open, and he is pitted in a Round of 32 match against Botic van de Zandschulp. The match will take place tomorrow, February 14th, at 03:30 PM IST.