'I've great relationships with eminent personalities like Sachin, Virat': Novak Djokovic

In the lead-up to the Australian Open 2024, tennis legend Novak Djokovic has been making headlines with his fitness and determination at the age of 36. With a potential 25th Grand Slam title up for the grabs, Djokovic sat down with Sony Sports Network, the official broadcaster for the tournament in India, to discuss his admiration for India and what drives him towards achieving great things every day.

Regarding his connection with India, the 24-time Grand Slam winner expressed, "I've felt that for many years. I visited India only once around 10 or 11 years ago for a two-day exhibition event in New Delhi. It was a brief stay, and I hope to return soon to explore the country's rich history, culture, and spirituality. I've great relationships with eminent personalities like Sachin, Virat and many others. I've been in touch with Virat Kohli over texts for a few years, but we have never met in person. It was a privilege to hear him speak kindly about me. I admire his career and achievements."

The 10-time Australian Open winner, Novak, will face Croatian Dino Prižmić in the first round of the Australian Open on Sunday, in the year when Novak is all set to eye a Golden Slam.

In the exclusive interview conducted with Somdev Devvarman - Olympian & Former No. 1 India Tennis Player, Asian Games & Commonwealth Games Gold Medallist, and panellist on Extraaa Serve, Novak also discussed his motivation on and off the court. Djokovic said, "I feel blessed to be in this position, living my dream. I have been working all my life to be in this position and to be in this kind of circumstances I find myself right now. As a 4-5-year-old boy in Serbia, I've always dreamt of reaching the greatest heights of Tennis, Winning Grand Slams and making history in this beautiful sport that has given me and my family so much. Coming from a country that faced challenges in the '90s, my family had to gather money and resources for me to able to continue pursuing my dream and to play tennis. This humble upbringing makes me appreciate my achievements and where I am now. I use this platform for good, enjoying myself, growing my brand, and pursuing my passions while sticking to my core values. Whether through early childhood education through the Novak Djokovic Foundation for the past 15 years in Serbia or through the joint efforts with the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), where we are trying to improve the livelihood of tennis players."

Sony Sports Network will bring all the LIVE action from the tournament in English and Hindi, while Tamil and Telugu language feeds will be added from the Quarterfinals stage onwards.