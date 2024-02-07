Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 07:53 IST

India vs Pakistan Live Streaming: How to watch the Davis Cup Group I play-offs in TV & Online?

The Indian Tennis Team is on a tour of Pakistan's capital city Islamabad to compete in the Davis Cup Group I play-offs. Check all live streaming details here.

Pavitra Shome
Team India Davis Cup
Team India heads for the Davis Cup Playoffs | Image:X/@Yajaman_Sunil
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Indian Tennis Team is on a tour of Pakistan's capital city to compete in the Davis Cup Group I play-offs. It is nothing short of historic, as India travels to Pakistan for the first Davis Cup match since 1964. Team India will be captained by Zeeshan Ali, their non-playing captain after veteran Rohan Bopanna left the Davis Cup last year. Sumit Nagal has also withdrawn from the tournament due to personal circumstances. Despite this, Team Indian has the firepower to take over the home team.

3 things you need to know 

  • Zeeshan Ali will lead India against Pakistan in Davis Cup
  • Players like Sriram Balaji and Yuki Bhambri are a part of Team India
  • Bhambri and Saketh Myneni will pair up to take on Pakistan’s doubles team

India vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Davis Cup 2024 Match: All live streaming & details you need to know

India vs Pakistan Davis Cup 2024: India Full Squad 

Players: Ramkumar Ramanathan, Sriram Balaji, Yuki Bhambri, Saketh Myneni, Nikki K Poonacha

Captain / Coach: Zeeshan Ali

India vs Pakistan Davis Cup 2024: India vs Pakistan tennis schedule

February 3, Saturday

First singles: Ramkumar Ramanathan (India) vs Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi (Pakistan) - 11:30 AM onwards

Second singles: Sriram Balaji (India) vs Aqeel Khan (Pakistan) - after the first singles match

February 4, Sunday

Doubles: Yuki Bhambri/Sakesh Myneni (India) vs Muzammil Murtaza\Barkatullah (Pakistan) - 11:30 AM

Reverse singles: Ramkumar Ramanathan (India) vs Aqeel Khan (Pakistan) - starts after the doubles match.

Reverse singles: Sriram Balaji (India) vs Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi (Pakistan) - starts after the first reverse singles match.

When will the India vs Pakistan Davis Cup 2024 Match take place?

The India vs Pakistan Davis Cup 2024 Match will take place on Saturday, February 3rd, and will take place at 11:30 AM onwards.

Where will the India vs Pakistan Davis Cup 2024 Match take place?

The India vs Pakistan Davis Cup 2024 Match will be hosted at the Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad.

How to watch the India vs Pakistan Davis Cup 2024 Match Live telecast in India?

Fans in India can watch the India vs Pakistan Davis Cup 2024 Match live in India via Sony Sports Network.

How to watch India vs Pakistan Davis Cup 2024 Match Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the India vs Pakistan Davis Cup 2024 Match Live Streaming via the SonyLiv app and website.

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 07:53 IST

