India vs Pakistan Live Streaming: How to watch the Davis Cup Group I play-offs in TV & Online?
The Indian Tennis Team is on a tour of Pakistan's capital city Islamabad to compete in the Davis Cup Group I play-offs. Check all live streaming details here.
The Indian Tennis Team is on a tour of Pakistan's capital city to compete in the Davis Cup Group I play-offs. It is nothing short of historic, as India travels to Pakistan for the first Davis Cup match since 1964. Team India will be captained by Zeeshan Ali, their non-playing captain after veteran Rohan Bopanna left the Davis Cup last year. Sumit Nagal has also withdrawn from the tournament due to personal circumstances. Despite this, Team Indian has the firepower to take over the home team.
3 things you need to know
- Zeeshan Ali will lead India against Pakistan in Davis Cup
- Players like Sriram Balaji and Yuki Bhambri are a part of Team India
- Bhambri and Saketh Myneni will pair up to take on Pakistan’s doubles team
India vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Davis Cup 2024 Match: All live streaming & details you need to know
India vs Pakistan Davis Cup 2024: India Full Squad
Players: Ramkumar Ramanathan, Sriram Balaji, Yuki Bhambri, Saketh Myneni, Nikki K Poonacha
Captain / Coach: Zeeshan Ali
India vs Pakistan Davis Cup 2024: India vs Pakistan tennis schedule
February 3, Saturday
First singles: Ramkumar Ramanathan (India) vs Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi (Pakistan) - 11:30 AM onwards
Second singles: Sriram Balaji (India) vs Aqeel Khan (Pakistan) - after the first singles match
February 4, Sunday
Doubles: Yuki Bhambri/Sakesh Myneni (India) vs Muzammil Murtaza\Barkatullah (Pakistan) - 11:30 AM
Reverse singles: Ramkumar Ramanathan (India) vs Aqeel Khan (Pakistan) - starts after the doubles match.
Reverse singles: Sriram Balaji (India) vs Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi (Pakistan) - starts after the first reverse singles match.
When will the India vs Pakistan Davis Cup 2024 Match take place?
The India vs Pakistan Davis Cup 2024 Match will take place on Saturday, February 3rd, and will take place at 11:30 AM onwards.
Where will the India vs Pakistan Davis Cup 2024 Match take place?
The India vs Pakistan Davis Cup 2024 Match will be hosted at the Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad.
How to watch the India vs Pakistan Davis Cup 2024 Match Live telecast in India?
Fans in India can watch the India vs Pakistan Davis Cup 2024 Match live in India via Sony Sports Network.
How to watch India vs Pakistan Davis Cup 2024 Match Live Streaming in India?
Fans in India can watch the India vs Pakistan Davis Cup 2024 Match Live Streaming via the SonyLiv app and website.
