The mutual respect among the two GOATs, Novak Djokovic and Virat Kohli has set the Internet on fire. Kohli sharing his admiration for the Serbian tennis star is all over the web and social media, and the fans have incredibly positive reactions to it. As the team India star prepares for his next match in the 3rd T20I match against Afghanistan, Djokovic has shared another message for Kohli, which may hint that the two could possibly meet down the road.

3 things you need to know

Team India won the 2nd T20I match against Afghanistan by six wickets

Ahead of the match, Virat Kohli showered praise on Novak Djokovic

The Serbian Tennis star has responded to his compliments

Novak Djokovic sends a hearty response to Virat Kohli after the batter's praise for the Serb star

Team India batter Virat Kohli's praise for Novak Djokovic did not go unnoticed as the Serbian Tennis superstar has responded to the batter's praise. Kohli recently revealed his first interaction with Djokovic, who sent him a message through Instagram. Initially, Kohli thought that it would be a fake account of the tennis icon, and he opened up about it to the BCCI.tv.

Djokovic has responded to Kohli's thoughts on social media. While taking it to X (Formerly Twitter), Djokovic said:

‘Thank you for these kind words [imVkohli] Looking forward to the day we play together.’

Thank you for these kind words @imVkohli 🙏 Looking forward to the day we play together 🤝🏏🎾 https://t.co/C8Lyz2B0J4 — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 14, 2024

Novak Djokovic is currently participating in the Australian Open and will be looking for a record-setting title win. On the other hand, Virat Kohli made his return to the T20I format against Afghanistan and put up a decent showcase. But it is yet to be seen whether the srat batter will be in the squad for the T20 World Cup 2024, which will take place in the US and West Indies.