English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 12:42 IST

Novak Djokovic's golden response to Virat Kohli's 'fake account' on Insta story is not be missed

Serbian Tennis star Novak Djokovic has thanked Virat Kohli for his praise and also shares a hearty message that they will meet down the road.

Pavitra Shome
Novak Djokovic and Virat Kohli
Novak Djokovic and Virat Kohli | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The mutual respect among the two GOATs, Novak Djokovic and Virat Kohli has set the Internet on fire. Kohli sharing his admiration for the Serbian tennis star is all over the web and social media, and the fans have incredibly positive reactions to it. As the team India star prepares for his next match in the 3rd T20I match against Afghanistan, Djokovic has shared another message for Kohli, which may hint that the two could possibly meet down the road.

3 things you need to know

Advertisement
  • Team India won the 2nd T20I match against Afghanistan by six wickets
  • Ahead of the match, Virat Kohli showered praise on Novak Djokovic
  • The Serbian Tennis star has responded to his compliments

Also Read: Former India cricketer compares Virat Kohli's T20I return with Cristiano Ronaldo's United homecoming

Advertisement

Novak Djokovic sends a hearty response to Virat Kohli after the batter's praise for the Serb star

Team India batter Virat Kohli's praise for Novak Djokovic did not go unnoticed as the Serbian Tennis superstar has responded to the batter's praise. Kohli recently revealed his first interaction with Djokovic, who sent him a message through Instagram. Initially, Kohli thought that it would be a fake account of the tennis icon, and he opened up about it to the BCCI.tv.

Advertisement

Djokovic has responded to Kohli's thoughts on social media. While taking it to X (Formerly Twitter), Djokovic said:

‘Thank you for these kind words [imVkohli] Looking forward to the day we play together.’

Advertisement

Also Read: Yashasvi Jaiswal's enormous 6 leaves Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in complete awe- WATCH

Advertisement

Novak Djokovic is currently participating in the Australian Open and will be looking for a record-setting title win. On the other hand, Virat Kohli made his return to the T20I format against Afghanistan and put up a decent showcase. But it is yet to be seen whether the srat batter will be in the squad for the T20 World Cup 2024, which will take place in the US and West Indies.

Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 10:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

3 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

6 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

6 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

8 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

9 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

13 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World2 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement