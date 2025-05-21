Novak Djokovic Makes Eye-opening 'Tennis IQ' Claim When Quizzed Over Dropping Andy Murray as Coach

The high-profile paring of tennis ace Novak Djokovic and his head coach Andy Murray was not one that lasted too long, as the partnership ended in less than 6 months and just the one Grand Slam together.

There was plenty of speculation as to why it is the two called it quits, with rumours of rifts even doing the rounds. However, Djokovic has denied that was the case.

“We felt like we couldn’t get more out of that partnership on the court, and that’s all there is to it. My respect towards Andy remains the same, even more actually, I got to know him as a person,” he said.

Djokovic would go on to further praise the former British tennis player in the process, reiterating the respect they have for one another.

Murray's ‘Tennis IQ’ Lauded

He said the Scotsman has a ‘brilliant tennis IQ’ and the mind of a champion.

“I think he has a brilliant tennis IQ, he has a very rare mind of a champion that obviously has achieved what he has achieved, and he sees the game incredibly well.”

For Djokovic, however, the focus is less on his coaching staff and more on his poor form in the build-up to the French Open 2025.

He suffered first round exits in Monte Carlo and Madrid, and eventually pulled out of the Italian Open, a Masters event where a number of top-ranked players competed.

Motivation to Win Still There?

Djokovic could retire today and still know that he is the most decorated male single's player in the history of the sport.

But the recent spate of losses has been a rude awakening for him by his own admission.

"I'm not particularly used to having this kind of circumstances where I would lose a consecutive match, tournaments, first rounds and so forth. I don’t think it ever happened for me in the last 20 years. But I knew that eventually that moment will come."

However, he would go on to add that his motivation to win big tournaments remain and he is heading into Roland Garros with the intention of winning.