Updated January 17th, 2024 at 14:59 IST
Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin Live Streaming: How to watch Australian Open in India, UK, US & AUS
Get hold of the live-streaming details of the Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin match in the second round of the Australian Open 2024.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Defending champion Novak Djokovic takes on Australian Alexei Popyrin in the second round at the Rod Laver Arena. With Djokovic's exceptional record at the Australian Open and Popyrin's home advantage, the match promises an exciting clash of skills and determination. Tennis fans can anticipate a compelling showdown between these formidable contenders.
3 things you need to know
- Novak Djokovic is the defending champion of the Australian Open
- Djokovic has been unbeatable in the Australian Open since 2018
- Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin will be played today
When and where will the Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin match in the Australian Open 2024 start?
Djokovic will play the second match of the night session at Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday, January 17, at 8:15 p.m. AEDT and 2:45 PM IST.
Where to watch the Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin match in the Australian Open 2024 in India?
Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin in the Australian Open 2024 will be broadcast LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi).
How can I watch the live streaming of the Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin match in the Australian Open 2024?
Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin in the Australian Open 2024 will be live-streamed on Sony LIV’s app and website.
Where to watch the Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin match in the Australian Open 2024 in the UK.
Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin in the Australian Open 2024 will be broadcast LIVE on Eurosport and live-streamed on Discovery+ at 9:15 a.m. GMT.
Where to watch the Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin match in the Australian Open 2024 in the USA?
Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin in the Australian Open 2024 will be broadcast LIVE on ESPN, Tennis Channel and live-streamed on Fubo, ESPN+ at 4:15 a.m. ET.
Where to watch the Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin match in the Australian Open 2024 in Australia?
Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin in the Australian Open 2024 will be broadcast LIVE on Channel Nine and live-streamed on Stan Sport at 8:15 p.m. AEDT.
Published January 17th, 2024 at 13:05 IST
