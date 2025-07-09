Novak Djokovic vs. Flavio Cobolli, Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2025 Quarter-Final: When And Where to Watch LIVE

Wimbledon 2025: As Novak Djokovic gets ready to chase Roger Federer's record eight Wimbledon titles, he will have to overcome the challenge from Italy's Flavio Cobolli in the quarter-final on Wednesday. Djokovic had a little scare in his round of 16 game against Alex de Minaur, where he dropped the opening set - but then came fighting back to clinch it in four sets.

Now, he takes on Cobolli, who has simply been unstoppable, dropping merely a set enroute to the quarters. The two face faced each other only once previously, with the seven-time champion winning their match at the 2024 Shanghai Masters.

Novak Djokovic vs. Flavio Cobolli - All You Need to Know

When is the Novak Djokovic vs. Flavio Cobolli, Wimbledon 2025 match being played?

The Novak Djokovic vs. Flavio Cobolli, Wimbledon 2025 match will be played on Wednesday, 9 July 2025, after 7:10 PM IST (estimated time).

Where is the Novak Djokovic vs. Flavio Cobolli, Wimbledon 2025 match being played?

The Novak Djokovic vs. Flavio Cobolli, Wimbledon 2025 match will be played at Centre Court of the All England Club in London.

Where to watch the Novak Djokovic vs. Flavio Cobolli, Wimbledon 2025 match live online in India?

The Novak Djokovic vs. Flavio Cobolli, Wimbledon 2025 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Where to watch the Novak Djokovic vs. Flavio Cobolli, Wimbledon 2025 match live broadcast in India?

The Novak Djokovic vs. Flavio Cobolli, Wimbledon 2025 match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network channels in India.

