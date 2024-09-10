sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:55 IST, September 10th 2024

Olivia Gadecki beats Sloane Stephens and next faces second-seeded Collins in WTA Guadalajara Open

Olivia Gadecki upset 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens 6-4, 6-3 on Monday to move into a second-round contest against second-seeded Danielle Collins at the WTA Guadalajara Open.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Sloane Stephens
Sloane Stephens, of the United States, returns a shot to Clara Burel, of France, during a first-round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Image: AP
