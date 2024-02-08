Updated January 16th, 2024 at 14:33 IST
'Player facing charges is being promoted': Swiatek hits out at ATP over Zverev amid abuse allegation
Iga Swiatek has voiced her opinion over Alexander Zverev who will stand trial for an alleged assault in Berlin but will not have to stand trial.
Alexander Zverev is currently dealing with criticism after it was known that he will stand trial for alleged assault in Berlin. However, he may not have to appear in the court in person, which will allow him to play in competitive tournaments. Zverev has been accused of assaulting a woman during an argument in May 2020 when he was in Berlin. While the Olympic Tennis Champion has denied the accusations, tennis players have shared their opinions on the situation.
Iga Swiatek voiced her opinion on the Zverev saga
Four-time Grand Slam Champion Iga Swiatek has voiced her opinion on the entire situation around Zverev. While she agrees that there is no good way to answer the scene, she agrees that it is not fair that a player who is facing charges is being promoted. At her press conference, Swiatek said:
"Well, any answer that I give, I mean, there's no good answer to that. I think it's up to ATP what they decide. For sure it's not good when a player who's facing charges like that is kind of being promoted."
"I don't know what the result of the investigation or the case is going to be. I'm also not sure what's the history in terms of the other cases that he had. I don't know if he won or lost. I guess you have to ask ATP what they want to do with that 'cause I'm not in the right position to judge," she added.
Zverev was a finalist at the US Open in 2020, won the men's singles Olympic gold medal in 2021, and is currently ranked sixth in the world. On Tuesday, he will meet fellow German Dominik Koepfer in the first round of the Australian Open.
With AP Inputs
