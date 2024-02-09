English
Updated February 8th, 2024 at 19:31 IST

Prajwal Dev gets wild card entry for Bengaluru Open

Bengaluru Open 2024: Prajwal Dev had a decent 2023 season in which he ended a runner-up at the ITF15k event in Thailand.

Republic Sports Desk
Prajwal Dev practicing at KSLTA before the start of Bengaluru Open 2024
Prajwal Dev practicing at KSLTA before the start of Bengaluru Open 2024 | Image:Bengaluru Open
  • 2 min read
The Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) is pleased to announce a wild card for talented Prjawal Dev in the singles main draw of the Bengaluru Open. The 27-year Dev was also named a reserve in the Indian Davis Cup team for tie against Pakistan.

Dev had a decent 2023 season in which he ended a runner-up at the ITF15k event in Thailand and also reached the semi-finals in three other tournaments, including Mysuru.

"I would like to thank KSLTA for the wonderful opportunity to play in the main draw. I am privileged to receive the wild card and I am looking forward to the tournament. Hopefully I can do well. I am coming off a good week in Chennai and hopefully I continue with that," said Prajwal Dev, currently ranked 611.

"Expectation is there and I am hopeful I will live up to that," he said.     

Having the Davis Cuppers in action, the KSLTA will soon announce more main draw wild cards for the tournament which will conclude on February 18.

"Prajwal has the potential to break into top-500 soon and we want to give him an opportunity to achieve the feat at the earliest. He is a very talented player, and support at right time is what a player needs. Our endeavour is to support local talent," said Sunil Yajaman, the Tournament Director.

"We are delighted to give this opportunity to Prajwal. Hopefully he will make full use of it," Yajaman further added.

Published February 8th, 2024 at 19:31 IST

