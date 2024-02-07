Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 15:42 IST

Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek win in doubles to lead the US past Ukraine in the Davis Cup

Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek clinched a spot for the United States in the Davis Cup Finals group round by winning the doubles match against Ukraine on Friday for an insurmountable 3-0 lead in the best-of-five-match qualifying series in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Associated Press Television News
Christopher Eubanks
Christopher Eubanks returns the ball to Viacheslav Bieliskyi of Ukraine during a Davis Cup qualifier tennis match between Ukraine and USA in Vilnius | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek clinched a spot for the United States in the Davis Cup Finals group round by winning the doubles match against Ukraine on Friday for an insurmountable 3-0 lead in the best-of-five-match qualifying series in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Ram and Krajicek beat Illya Beloborodko and Oleksii Krutykh 6-3, 4-6, 6-3. The Americans own a combined five Grand Slam titles between them and each has been ranked No. 1 in doubles.

Advertisement

Their victory followed a successful opening day of singles for captain Bob Bryan's U.S. team on Thursday, when Sebastian Korda defeated Krutykh 6-3, 6-7 (3), 6-4 and Chris Eubanks replaced an injured Taylor Fritz in the lineup and overwhelmed Viacheslav Bielinskyi 6-3, 6-2.

Ukraine was supposed to host the United States for these qualifying matches. But they were moved to an indoor hard court at SEB Arena in Lithuania because of the ongoing war in Ukraine , which began when Russia invaded in February 2022.

Advertisement

“We know it's the toughest situation they could be in at home, so the fact they came out and competed as hard as they did says a lot about who they are,” Ram said about the Ukrainians.

The Americans advanced to the next round for the fifth consecutive time under the current Davis Cup format, but they've only then made it to the quarterfinals once in that span, in 2022. The country has won a record 32 titles in the men's team competition, most recently in 2007, when Bryan was on the roster.

Advertisement

The 12 winners from this week's round, which concludes on Sunday, will join reigning champion Italy , 2023 runner-up Australia, and wild-card entries Britain and Spain in the Finals group stage in September. Then eight teams will make it to the quarterfinals in Malaga, Spain, in November, when a champion will be determined.

Six matchups began Friday and will wrap up Saturday: Slovakia at Serbia (which is without No. 1 Novak Djokovic); South Korea at Canada; Germany at Hungary; Switzerland at Netherlands; Portugal at Finland; and Brazil at Sweden.

Advertisement

Qualifying matches that will be played Saturday and Sunday: Belgium at Croatia; Israel at Czech Republic; France at Taiwan; Kazakhstan at Argentina; and Peru at Chile.

Advertisement

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 14:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sebastian Pinera, Former President of Chile, Dies in Helicopter Crash

    World23 minutes ago

  2. Gina Carano Sues Disney, Lucasfilm Over The Mandalorian Firing

    Entertainment24 minutes ago

  3. Kuwait Boat Enters Gateway of India: Mumbai Police Launches Probe

    India News28 minutes ago

  4. SCA Stadium to be renamed, Jay Shah to initiate rechristening

    Sports 29 minutes ago

  5. Boeing to review NTSB findings for further action

    Business News32 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement