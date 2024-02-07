Advertisement

Indian tennis icon Rohan Bopanna made history when he competed at the Australian Open. Not only did he win the Men's Doubles title with Matthew Ebden in Melbourne Park but he became the oldest player to become the world's number one. Bopanna is over the moon and has been opening up on the various aspects of his life in tennis. The Indian tennis star recently opened up on sharing a locker room with the legend Roger Federer during the prestigious Wimbledon Championships.

3 things you need to know

Rohan Bopanna won the Men's doubles title alongside Matthew Ebden at the Australian Open

Bopanna also became the oldest World's number one in tennis

The Indian tennis icon has shared the court alongside legends like Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and more

Rohan Bopanna opens up on Roger Federer and a unique 'Cricket' connection between them

Rohan Bopanna has shared the locker room with some of the great tennis players, and one of them is Roger Federer. During his appearance in 'The Other Side with Dilip' podcast, the 43-year-old opened up on sharing the locker room with the Swiss tennis legend and how they also got engaged in a game of cricket at the Wimbledon.

"There were many times where we were at Wimbledon in the locker room, you know, Roger and I used to play cricket. I think there were three times we were at the warm-up area with a similar juncture because we were playing matches which were similar times on different courts, and we happened to be there," Bopanna said.

Bopanna also praised Federer, saying that while the Swiss superstar was a tremendous champion, he recognized and engaged with all the other players.

During the first round of the 2006 Halle Open, Federer had met a 26-year-old Bopanna. Him and Federer had also paired up for an International Tennis Premier League (ITPL) exhibition match with the Indian Aces. They have won a 6-1 shootout against Nick Kyrgios and Lleyton Hewitt of Australia.