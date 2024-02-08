Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 14th, 2024 at 00:49 IST

Sachin Tendulkar applauds the ‘love-all’ moment between Steve Smith & Novak, Djokovic responds

Novak Djokovic responds to Sachin Tendulkar's tweet on his moment with Cricketer Steve Smith at the Australian Open 2024

Pavitra Shome
Sachin Tendulkar, Novak Djokovic, Steve Smith
Sachin Tendulkar (left) with Novak Djokovic and Steve Smith (right) | Image: AP/PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Australian Open is running in full swing, and apart from the competitiveness, the fun was also witnessed on the court. A big moment came up when Aussie cricket legend Steve Smith and Serbian Tennis star Novak Djokovic engaged in a battle of sports as they competed in tennis and cricket on the court. Both players had a great time on the court, and their videos of competing against each other went viral. Sachin Tendulkar also took note of it, and the Indian Cricket legend shared his reaction. 

3 things you need to know

  • Novak Djokovic is a part of the Australian Open
  • Steve Smith and Novak Djokovic took part in a friendly round of cricket and tennis
  • Sachin Tendulkar shared his reaction to the viral video 

Also Read: Novak Djokovic left speechless by Steve Smith's tennis but Djoker's cricket skills will crack you up

Sachin Tendulkar applauds the moment at Australian open, Djokovic responds

After the video of Novak Djokovic and Steve Smith playing tennis went viral. Several sports enthusiasts took notice, and even the Indian Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared his response to seeing the delightful scene at Melbourne Park. While taking to X (Formerly Twitter), Sachin Tendulkar applauded the moment between the two sportsmen.

“Beautiful to see two accomplished sportsmen having a moment. The score is ‘love-all’,” Sachin wrote.

Sachin's tweet did not go unnoticed, as Novak Djokovic reacted to it. He shared his expression with emojis to respond to the Indian batting great.

Steve Smith, 34, went to Melbourne Park and engaged in a game of tennis with Novak Djokovic. They both enjoyed themselves while playing cricket, with the Serb star picking up some skills with the bat during the match. There was perfect harmony between Djokovic and Smith, which the fans appreciated. 

Also Read: Australian Open: Iga Swiatek faces past champions early; Novak Djokovic, Tsitsipas could meet in Q/F

With 24 Grand Slam victories under his belt, top seed Novak Djokovic will be aiming for a record-tying 25th championship this year. But Carlos Alcaraz will be gunning for the top spot, and the Serb will have serious competition.

Published January 13th, 2024 at 11:20 IST

