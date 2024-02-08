Advertisement

The Australian Open is running in full swing, and apart from the competitiveness, the fun was also witnessed on the court. A big moment came up when Aussie cricket legend Steve Smith and Serbian Tennis star Novak Djokovic engaged in a battle of sports as they competed in tennis and cricket on the court. Both players had a great time on the court, and their videos of competing against each other went viral. Sachin Tendulkar also took note of it, and the Indian Cricket legend shared his reaction.

Sachin Tendulkar applauds the moment at Australian open, Djokovic responds

After the video of Novak Djokovic and Steve Smith playing tennis went viral. Several sports enthusiasts took notice, and even the Indian Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared his response to seeing the delightful scene at Melbourne Park. While taking to X (Formerly Twitter), Sachin Tendulkar applauded the moment between the two sportsmen.

“Beautiful to see two accomplished sportsmen having a moment. The score is ‘love-all’,” Sachin wrote.

Beautiful to see two accomplished sportsmen having a moment. The score is ‘love-all’. 🏏🎾@stevesmith49 @DjokerNole https://t.co/AiTQojfXwe — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 12, 2024

Sachin's tweet did not go unnoticed, as Novak Djokovic reacted to it. He shared his expression with emojis to respond to the Indian batting great.

Steve Smith, 34, went to Melbourne Park and engaged in a game of tennis with Novak Djokovic. They both enjoyed themselves while playing cricket, with the Serb star picking up some skills with the bat during the match. There was perfect harmony between Djokovic and Smith, which the fans appreciated.

With 24 Grand Slam victories under his belt, top seed Novak Djokovic will be aiming for a record-tying 25th championship this year. But Carlos Alcaraz will be gunning for the top spot, and the Serb will have serious competition.