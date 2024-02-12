Advertisement

Sania Mirza has been glowing as she comes off her divorce from Shoaib Malik. The Indian Women's Tennis sensation was recently spotted at a party and was reunited with one of his former teammates, with whom she has been in competitive action. Mirza was spotted with Rohan Bopanna at his party, and the duo also posed for a couple of pictures together. The images have took the Internet by storm.

Also Read: Sumit Nagal wins Chennai Open, set to enter top-100

Advertisement

While Sania Mirza was dressed in an elegant orange Western dress, Rohan Bopanna was donned a three-piece suit. It was Mirza's first appearance at a party since the announcement of her divorce from Shoaib Malik. With a touching caption, she congratulated Bopanna for winning the Australian Open 2024 Men's Doubles championship. In the image, both of them gave a big smile as they posed together.

'If someone told the two kids that played the mixed doubles at the nationals 25 years ago that we’d both be number 1 in the world one day , we would have thought it was a joke and laughed like we are in the next pic

Congratulations Ro .. you did it,' Sania Mirza mentioned on social media platform Instagram.

Advertisement

Also Read: Mumbai Open: Darja Semenistaja wins singles title, Jakupovic-Santamaria capture doubles crown

Advertisement

Apart from Sania, athletes and Bollywood stars also graced Rohan Bopanna's party. Shubhman Gill, Vaani Kapoor, Saiyami Kher, and many other celebrities were reportedly in attendance.