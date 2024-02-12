Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 12:04 IST

Sania Mirza poses with Tennis Icon & teammate Rohan Bopanna, image takes internet by storm

Sania Mirza's image alongside Indian Tennis icon and World Number One doubles player Rohan Bopanna has took the internet by storm.

Republic Sports Desk
Rohan Bopanna & Sania Mirza
Rohan Bopanna & Sania Mirza | Image:Instagram/@mirzasaniar
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sania Mirza has been glowing as she comes off her divorce from Shoaib Malik. The Indian Women's Tennis sensation was recently spotted at a party and was reunited with one of his former teammates, with whom she has been in competitive action. Mirza was spotted with Rohan Bopanna at his party, and the duo also posed for a couple of pictures together. The images have took the Internet by storm.

Also Read: Sumit Nagal wins Chennai Open, set to enter top-100

Advertisement

While Sania Mirza was dressed in an elegant orange Western dress, Rohan Bopanna was donned a three-piece suit. It was Mirza's first appearance at a party since the announcement of her divorce from Shoaib Malik. With a touching caption, she congratulated Bopanna for winning the Australian Open 2024 Men's Doubles championship. In the image, both of them gave a big smile as they posed together.

'If someone told the two kids that played the mixed doubles at the nationals 25 years ago that we’d both be number 1 in the world one day , we would have thought it was a joke and laughed like we are in the next pic 
Congratulations Ro .. you did it,' Sania Mirza mentioned on social media platform Instagram.

Advertisement

Also Read: Mumbai Open: Darja Semenistaja wins singles title, Jakupovic-Santamaria capture doubles crown

Advertisement

Apart from Sania, athletes and Bollywood stars also graced Rohan Bopanna's party. Shubhman Gill, Vaani Kapoor, Saiyami Kher, and many other celebrities were reportedly in attendance. 

Advertisement

Published February 12th, 2024 at 11:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

2 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam At Airport

2 hours ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya In LBD

2 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's Viral Fan

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Day Out With Fam

13 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

TBMAUJ Trend

13 hours ago
Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya Shows Off

13 hours ago
Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Out Of IICU

13 hours ago
Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

a day ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

a day ago
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer In Monochrome

a day ago
Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

2 days ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

2 days ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

2 days ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

2 days ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Jai Shri Ram to Jai Sia Ram': Big Takeaways From Shah's Address in RS

    India News8 minutes ago

  2. Bihar Floor Test: Nitish Faces Litmus Test, NDA Confident Of Majority

    India News10 minutes ago

  3. Audi introduces limited edition variant of RS6 Avant GT wagon

    Business News12 minutes ago

  4. Hemant Soren's Plea Against ED Arrest Postponed For Hearing To Feb 27

    India News17 minutes ago

  5. Ravi Teja's Eagle Witnesses Decline At Box Office After Good Opening

    Entertainment18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement