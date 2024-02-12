English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 23:28 IST

Mumbai Open: Darja Semenistaja wins singles title, Jakupovic-Santamaria capture doubles crown

Latvia’s Darja Semenistaja won the biggest singles title of her career so far after winning the L&T Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series Tennis Championships.

Republic Sports Desk
Darja Semenistaja
Darja Semenistaja | Image:Mumbai Open
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Latvia’s Darja Semenistaja won the biggest singles title of her career so far after winning the L&T Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series Tennis Championships, being organized by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) and the Cricket Club of India (CCI), on Sunday.

The 21-year-old from Latvia came from a set down and saved a match point late in the second set before prevailing over fellow southpaw Storm Hunter, of Australia, in a two-and-a-half-hour battle.

Advertisement

Semenistaja finally prevailed 5-7, 7-6 (6), 6-2 to win the title and continue her purple patch on Indian soil in 2024. The Latvian won an ITF W50 title in Bengaluru last month and has also claimed two ITF doubles title in the country before capping her run with the Mumbai title this week.

Earlier on Sunday, second seeds Dalila Jakupovic/ Sabrina Santamaria captured the doubles title ending the hopes of India No. 1 Prarthana Thombare and Dutchwoman Arianne Hartono.

Advertisement

The second seeded Slovenian-American pairing won the first set 6-4 before Thombare/ Hartono struck an early break to lead 2-0 in the second. However, Jakupovic/ Santamaria fought back to take six of the last seven games and complete the 6-4, 6-3 win in one hour and 25 minutes. Jakupovic was also a finalist in the singles event at this tournament in 2017, when she lost to reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka.

L&T Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series Results, Sunday February 11, 2024

Advertisement

Singles Final

[6] Darja Semenistaja (LAT) def. Storm Hunter (AUS) 5-7, 7-6 (6), 6-2

Advertisement

Doubles Final

(2) Dalila Jakupovic (SLO)/ Sabrina Santamaria (USA) def. Arianne Hartono (NED)/ Prarthana Thombare (IND) 6-4, 6-3

Advertisement

Published February 11th, 2024 at 23:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kartik Aryan

Kartik's Viral Fan

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Day Out With Fam

an hour ago
Kriti Sanon

TBMAUJ Trend

an hour ago
Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya Shows Off

an hour ago
Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Out Of IICU

2 hours ago
Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

11 hours ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

11 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

11 hours ago
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer In Monochrome

11 hours ago
Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

a day ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

a day ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

a day ago
Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

a day ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bradley Cooper Reveals Why He 'Cried A Lot' While Watching GOTG Vol. 3

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  2. Jill Biden Comments on Why Biden Forgot Year of Son Beau's Death

    World20 minutes ago

  3. News LIVE: Makes Me Wonder If I'm the Biggest Terrorist, Says Kejriwal

    India News22 minutes ago

  4. Watch: Assam Chief Minsiter Himanta Sarma Celebrates Busu Dima Festival

    India News23 minutes ago

  5. Youth Brutally Killed in West Delhi, Police Nabs 2

    India News30 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement