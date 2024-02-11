Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 14:04 IST

Sumit Nagal, Ramkumar Ramanathan draw French rivals in opening round of Bengaluru Open

In the Bengaluru Open men's singles main draw, Indian star Sumit Nagal is paired against Geoffrey Blancaneaux, while Ramkumar Ramanathan, a wild card entrant, will take against Maxime Janvier.

Press Trust Of India
Sumit Nagal
Sumit Nagal | Image:Special arrangements
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Indian ace Sumit Nagal is pitted against Geoffrey Blancaneaux, while wild card entrant Ramkumar Ramanathan will face Maxime Janvier in the men's singles main draw of the Bengaluru Open beginning here on Monday.

World ranked 121 Nagal will aim to extend his dominance over Blancaneaux, whom he has beaten three times, including in the Australian Open Qualifiers.

India No 2 Ramkumar has a 1-1 head-to-head record against Janiver and if he clears the first round hurdle, he is likely to run into top-seed Italian Luca Nardi, who has been drawn to meet a qualifier in his opening round.

Australian Adam Walton has been seeded third and will open his campaign against Indian wild card entrant Prajwal Dev. In the doubles main draw, Frenchman Dan Added and Korea's Yun Seong Chung have been given the top billing and will clash with the Australian pair Tristan Schoolkate and Adam Walton.

Australia's Christopher Matthew Romios and Poland's Piotr Matuszewski are seeded second and will take on Taipei's Ray Ho and Australia's Calum Puttergill.

There are nine Indians in the doubles main draw.

N Sriram Balaji and Andre Begemann of Germany will clash with the German duo of Mark Wallner and Jakob Schnaitter.

The ATP Challenger event is being organised by Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association at KSLTA Stadium. Qualifying rounds began on Sunday, while the final is scheduled on February 18.

Published February 11th, 2024 at 14:04 IST

