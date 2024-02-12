English
Updated February 12th, 2024 at 15:35 IST

Sumit Nagal takes a GIANT leap in the ATP rankings, breaks into Top-100 after Chennai Open victory

After claiming the title at the Chennai Open on Sunday, Sumit Nagal has received a major increment in the ATP rankings, to break into Top-100.

Republic Sports Desk
Sumit Nagal
Sumit Nagal | Image:X.com
After claiming the title at the Chennai Open on Sunday, Sumit Nagal has received a major increment in the ATP rankings. India's ace Tennis player earlier made it known that he is aiming to make it into the top 100, and following the victory over Luca Nardi in the final, he has breached the threshold. Nagal has jumped to the 98th spot in the ATP rankings.

Sumit Nagal breaks into top-100 after win at Chennai Open

India's leading singles player Sumit Nagal on Monday jumped 23 spots to break into the top-100 of the ATP singles rankings for the first time in his career. The win at the Chennai Open challenger event on Sunday pushed Nagal to 98th in the latest singles rankings led by Serbian Novak Djokovic.

Last month, Nagal had become the first Indian to beat a seeded player at a Grand Slam in 35 years when he upset then world no.27 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan in the first round. He eventually lost to China's Juncheng Shang in the second round. Nagal is the first Indian to feature in the top-100 since left-handed Prajnesh Gunneswaran made the cut in 2019.

"I'm very emotional. You know, every tennis player's dream is to be top 100 at least. And like I said earlier, to win this match in front of the home crowd in your own country, I don't think I could have asked for a better place," Nagal said after his victory in Chennai on Sunday.

"I don't think there were words, everyone was crying. Less words, more tears. I'm still very emotional. It's been very tough last year with being ranked 500, getting surgery done, not having financial support.

"A lot of ups and downs, you know. And I'm very happy that I found a way to push every single day and give myself a chance to be here." 

(With inputs from PTI)

Published February 12th, 2024 at 15:35 IST

