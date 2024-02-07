Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 10:24 IST

Sumit Nagal vs Shang Juncheng Live Streaming: How to watch Australian Open match in India, UK, & US?

Sumit Nagal advanced to the second round with a surprise victory over Alexander Bublik and will face Shang Juncheng in the next round at Melbourne Park.

Pavitra Shome
Sumit Nagal creates history at Australian Open
Sumit Nagal creates history at Australian Open | Image:Aus Open
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sumit Nagal made waves at the Australian Open after defeating the seeded Alexander Bublik. The Indian tennis sensation defeated Bublik in the first round and broke a 35-year-old record in the process. Nagal will now be in action against Shang Juncheng, and the match will be challenging. Nagal's AO fate hangs in the balance, and he has to defeat the Chinese tennis player to advance further and further establish his name. 

3 things you need to know 

Advertisement
  • Sumit Nagal defeated Alexander Bublik in the first round of the AO 2024
  • Nagal shattered a 35-year-old record after his win at the Australian Open
  • Nagal will now be up against Shang Juncheng in the second round of AO

Also Read: AUS Open: India's Sumit Nagal knocks out World No. 31 Alexander Bublik, shatters 35-year-old record

Advertisement

Sumit Nagal vs Shang Juncheng Australian Open Match Match: All live streaming & squad details

When will the Sumit Nagal vs Shang Juncheng Australian Open Match take place?

Advertisement

The Sumit Nagal vs Shang Juncheng Australian Open Match will take place on Thursday, January 18th, from 08:00 AM onwards. (Timing is subject to change)

Where will the Sumit Nagal vs Shang Juncheng Australian Open Match Match take place? 

Advertisement

The Sumit Nagal vs Shang Juncheng Australian Open Match will be hosted at Melbourne Park (Hard Court no. 13).

How to watch the Sumit Nagal vs Shang Juncheng Australian Open Match Match in India?

Advertisement

Fans in India can watch the Sumit Nagal vs Shang Juncheng Australian Open Match live on the Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the Live Streaming of the Sumit Nagal vs Shang Juncheng Australian Open Match Match in India?

Advertisement

Fans in India can watch the Live Stream of the Sumit Nagal vs Shang Juncheng Australian Open Match via the SonyLiv app and website.

Also Read: WATCH | Novak Djokovic confronts rowdy fan who was heckling him during Australian Open match

Advertisement

How to watch the Live Streaming of the Sumit Nagal vs Shang Juncheng Australian Open Match Match in UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the Sumit Nagal vs Shang Juncheng Australian Open Match live on Eurosport. The live stream will be available on Discovery+.

Advertisement

How to watch the Live Streaming of the Sumit Nagal vs Shang Juncheng Australian Open Match Match in US?

 Fans in the US can watch the Sumit Nagal vs Shang Juncheng Australian Open Match live on ESPN. The live streaming will be available on ESPN+ and Fubo.

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 06:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

2 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

2 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

5 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

9 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Teja Sajja Thought He'd Die While Performing Action Sequences In HanuMan

    Entertainment22 minutes ago

  2. Anand Mahindra Meets ‘Real Celebrities’ Who Inspired 12th Fail

    Entertainment23 minutes ago

  3. Will The Devil Wears Prada Return With A Sequel? Emily Blunt Responds

    Entertainment34 minutes ago

  4. India LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News35 minutes ago

  5. US military helicopter goes missing, Marines ask for ‘help’

    World36 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement