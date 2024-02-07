Advertisement

Sumit Nagal made waves at the Australian Open after defeating the seeded Alexander Bublik. The Indian tennis sensation defeated Bublik in the first round and broke a 35-year-old record in the process. Nagal will now be in action against Shang Juncheng, and the match will be challenging. Nagal's AO fate hangs in the balance, and he has to defeat the Chinese tennis player to advance further and further establish his name.

3 things you need to know

Sumit Nagal defeated Alexander Bublik in the first round of the AO 2024

Nagal shattered a 35-year-old record after his win at the Australian Open

Nagal will now be up against Shang Juncheng in the second round of AO

Sumit Nagal vs Shang Juncheng Australian Open Match Match: All live streaming & squad details

When will the Sumit Nagal vs Shang Juncheng Australian Open Match take place?

The Sumit Nagal vs Shang Juncheng Australian Open Match will take place on Thursday, January 18th, from 08:00 AM onwards. (Timing is subject to change)

Where will the Sumit Nagal vs Shang Juncheng Australian Open Match Match take place?

The Sumit Nagal vs Shang Juncheng Australian Open Match will be hosted at Melbourne Park (Hard Court no. 13).

How to watch the Sumit Nagal vs Shang Juncheng Australian Open Match Match in India?

Fans in India can watch the Sumit Nagal vs Shang Juncheng Australian Open Match live on the Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the Live Streaming of the Sumit Nagal vs Shang Juncheng Australian Open Match Match in India?

Fans in India can watch the Live Stream of the Sumit Nagal vs Shang Juncheng Australian Open Match via the SonyLiv app and website.

How to watch the Live Streaming of the Sumit Nagal vs Shang Juncheng Australian Open Match Match in UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the Sumit Nagal vs Shang Juncheng Australian Open Match live on Eurosport. The live stream will be available on Discovery+.

How to watch the Live Streaming of the Sumit Nagal vs Shang Juncheng Australian Open Match Match in US?

Fans in the US can watch the Sumit Nagal vs Shang Juncheng Australian Open Match live on ESPN. The live streaming will be available on ESPN+ and Fubo.