English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 7th, 2024 at 10:21 IST

Tennis champ Simona Halep's appeal of 4-year doping ban begins at CAS

Simona Halep, a former world number one tennis player, will contest her four-year suspension in a doping case before the highest court in sports on Wednesday.

Associated Press Television News
Simona Halep
Simona Halep reacts during the first round of the US Open tennis championships against Daria Snigur | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Former top-ranked tennis player Simona Halep will go to sport’s highest court on Wednesday to challenge her four-year ban in a doping case.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said on Tuesday that Halep plans to attend in person when the appeal opens for a closed-doors hearing scheduled over three days.

Advertisement

The court said in a statement, “No indication can be given as to when the final arbitral award will be notified to the parties.”

Two-time Grand Slam champion Halep aims to overturn the ban imposed by the International Tennis Integrity Agency last September. It runs into October 2026 when the Romanian star will be 35.

Advertisement

Halep tested positive for roxadustat at the 2022 U.S. Open to begin a case that became more complex when investigators detected alleged irregularities in her biological passport, which aims to detect abnormal blood values measured over several years.

Roxadustat, according to the European Union’s medicines agency, stimulates the body to produce more of the natural hormone erythropoietin, or EPO. It has long been a doping product favored by cyclists and distance runners.

Advertisement

Halep denies wrongdoing and blamed contaminated nutritional supplements.

“At the parties’ request, no further information will be given with respect to the identity of the participants,” the court said, referring to expert witnesses who will give evidence.

Advertisement

The highest profile doping case in tennis since Maria Sharapova tested positive for a newly banned heart medication at the 2016 Australia Open will involve some of sports’ top lawyers in court in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Halep engaged an American lawyer, Howard Jacobs, who often represents top athletes implicated in doping, and the three CAS judges are some of its most in-demand.

Advertisement

The court-appointed chair, Annabelle Bennett of Australia, also led the judging panel in the case brought by two-time Olympic champion runner Caster Semenya that later went to the European Court of Human Rights.

American judge Jeffrey Benz was in the CAS panel at the 2022 Beijing Olympics that let 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva continue to compete despite a pre-games positive test.

Advertisement

German law professor Ulrich Haas has advised the World Anti-Doping Agency and is one of the most nominated judges by parties coming to the CAS.

Halep became the world No. 1 in the WTA rankings in 2017. She won Wimbledon in 2019 , beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, a year after winning the French Open .

Advertisement

Published February 7th, 2024 at 10:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

10 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

10 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

13 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

13 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

16 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

16 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

16 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

20 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

2 days ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

2 days ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

2 days ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

2 days ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Woman Falls Into Borewell in Gangapur, Rescue Operation On | VIDEO

    India News12 minutes ago

  2. Bob Gives Has A Blunt Response For Gina Carano's Mandalorian Lawsuit

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  3. DSSSB Admit Card 2024 Released

    Education13 minutes ago

  4. German Cup quarterfinal game called off after heavy rain

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: PM Modi Set to Unveil Rs 6,000 cr Worth of Projects in Varanasi

    India News14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement