Updated February 11th, 2024 at 14:18 IST

Tennis star Simona Halep awaits CAS verdict after 3-day hearing to challenge 4-year doping ban

Simona Halep, the two-time Grand Slam tennis winner, departed the highest court of sport on Friday without knowing when she would receive word on her appeal against a four-year doping sentence.

Associated Press Television News
Simona Halep
Simona Halep arrives with her lawyer Howard Jacobs, right, for a hearing in the arbitration procedures against ITIA at the international Court of Arbitration for Sport, CAS | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Two-time tennis Grand Slam champion Simona Halep left sport’s highest court on Friday unsure when she will know if she has won her appeal against a four-year ban for doping.

The former world No. 1 spent almost three full days in the hearing at the Court Arbitration for Sport in front of three judges now considering their verdict.

“No particular date was announced with respect to the notification of the final decision,” the court said in a statement. Verdicts typically take at least several weeks.

Halep, who will turn 35 before the ban being challenged expires in October 2026, left the court with her American lawyer Howard Jacobs.

“Well, it was a long hearing and what I can say is that I had the chance to show my defense,” the Romanian star said. “I really believe that the truth is going to come out.”

The International Tennis Integrity Agency banned Halep last year after she tested positive for roxadustat at the 2022 U.S. Open. Investigators later detected alleged irregularities in her biological passport, which can reveal abnormal blood values measured over several years.

Roxadustat can help produce more of the natural hormone erythropoietin, or EPO, which has long been a doping product favored by endurance athletes.

Halep denies wrongdoing and blamed contaminated nutritional supplements. Athletes need to prove the source of contamination to show they were not at fault for doping.

“I cannot speak more so I have to wait (for) the decision and then I will be able to give more information,” she said outside court.

Halep won Wimbledon in 2019 , beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the 2018 French Open .

Published February 11th, 2024 at 14:18 IST

