Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 15:36 IST

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek escapes with a narrow win over 2022 runner-up Collins at Australian Open

Iga Swiatek defeated 2022 runner-up Collins 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 on Thursday to reach to the third round of the Australian Open after coming back from a 4-1 deficit in the third set.

Associated Press Television News
lga Swiatek
lga Swiatek of Poland reacts after winning a point against Danielle Collins of the U.S. during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek rallied from 4-1 down in the third set to escape with a narrow 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 win over 2022 runner-up Collins on Thursday and advance to the third round of the Australian Open .

Swiatek held the momentum to start after recovering an early break, leading by a set and a break before the American player rallied to take the second set and race to a 4-1 lead in the third.

Advertisement

Swiatek absorbed the sustained pressure from Collins’ powerful groundstrokes until she regained momentum and went on a match-winning five-game roll.

“Oh my God. I don’t even know,” Swiatek said of how she managed to come back. "Honestly, I was on the airport already. But I wanted to fight to the end.

Advertisement

"I’m really proud of myself, because it wasn’t easy."

Both players beat past Australian Open champions in the first round. Swiatek defeated 2020 champion Sofia Kenin and Collins had a three-set win over 2016 winner Angelique Kerber.

Advertisement

Swiatek had two match points at 15-40 in the last game but against Collins rallied, saving those and getting a game point with a trademark forehand winner deep to Swiatek’s backhand side.

But a forehand long and a backhand wide from Collins gave gave Swiatek a third match point and she made no mistake this time, finishing in 3 hours and 14 minutes with a deep backhand down the line.

Advertisement

Last year’s runner-up, third-ranked Elena Rybakina, and men’s No. 3 Daniil Medvedev are in action in the night session. Rybakina faces Anna Blinkova of Russia and Medvedev takes on Emil Ruusuvouri of Finland.

 

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 15:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

2 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

2 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

5 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

9 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. J-K Terror Attack: Migrant Worker From Punjab Shot Dead, 1 Injured

    India News20 minutes ago

  2. Teja Sajja Thought He'd Die While Performing Action Sequences In HanuMan

    Entertainment22 minutes ago

  3. Anand Mahindra Meets ‘Real Celebrities’ Who Inspired 12th Fail

    Entertainment23 minutes ago

  4. Will The Devil Wears Prada Return With A Sequel? Emily Blunt Responds

    Entertainment34 minutes ago

  5. India LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News35 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement