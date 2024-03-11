×

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 09:10 IST

Top-ranked Swiatek wins rematch with Noskova at Indian Wells after losing to her at Australian Open

The top-seeded Polish player, Iga Swiatek, progresses to the round of 16, where she will take against Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Iga Swiatek
Iga Swiatek celebrates after defeating Linda Noskova at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read

 Iga Swiatek avenged her Australian Open ouster at the hands of Linda Noskova, defeating the Czech teenager 6-4, 6-0 in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open on Sunday.

Swiatek advances to the round of 16, where the top-ranked Polish star will face Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan. Putintseva defeated Madison Keys 6-4, 6-1, part of a tough start to the day for American singles players.

Francis Tiafoe also lost in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3 to Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Noskova beat Swiatek in three sets in Australia, becoming the first teen to beat a No. 1-ranked woman at that event in 25 years. The rematch was competitive for a set, but Swiatek eventually rolled to victory in just under 73 minutes.

“I made some mistakes at the beginning. I tried to maybe play to finish the rallies too early,” Swiatek said. “But I knew that if I’m going to try to stay consistent and make a little bit less mistakes, my chances may come.”

Jasmine Paolini won another tight match against Anna Kalinskaya, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4. Paolini won the Dubai Championships two weeks ago , rallying to win a three-set final over Kalinskaya.

On the men's side Sunday, second-seeded Carlos Alcaraz beat Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-2, 6-3.

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula defeated Sofia Kenin and Bethanie Mattek-Sands 7-5, 6-3 in an all-American doubles matchup.

Published March 11th, 2024 at 09:10 IST

