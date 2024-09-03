Published 10:58 IST, September 3rd 2024
US Open 2024: Top Seed Jannik Sinner Reaches Semifinals, Outpaces Tommy Paul in Round of 16 Clash
Jannik Sinner advanced to the US Open quarterfinals by winning crucial points in a hostile atmosphere where the spectators were supporting Tommy Paul.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Jannik Sinner, of Italy, serves to Tommy Paul, of the United States, during a fourth round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Image: AP Photo/Adam Hunger
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
10:56 IST, September 3rd 2024