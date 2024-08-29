sb.scorecardresearch
Published 12:16 IST, August 29th 2024

Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova knocked out in the second round of US Open

Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova was knocked out of the U.S. Open in the second round on Wednesday, defeated by Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-4, 7-5.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Barbora Krejcikova
Barbora Krejcikova returns a shot to Elena-Gariela Ruse, of Romania, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York | Image: AP
