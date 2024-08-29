Published 12:16 IST, August 29th 2024
Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova knocked out in the second round of US Open
Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova was knocked out of the U.S. Open in the second round on Wednesday, defeated by Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-4, 7-5.
Barbora Krejcikova returns a shot to Elena-Gariela Ruse, of Romania, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York | Image: AP
