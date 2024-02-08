English
Updated January 15th, 2024 at 15:00 IST

Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova is out of the Australian Open in the first round

Seventh-seeded Vondrousova missed the Adelaide tune-up event with a hip injury and struggled on serve throughout, hitting seven double faults as she was well-beaten by the world No. 93-ranked player.

Associated Press Television News
Marketa Vondrousova
Marketa Vondrousova | Image:AP
Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova was dumped out of the Australian Open in the first round on Monday, beaten 6-1, 6-2 by Dayana Yastremska.

Yastremska, who had lost in the first round in her past seven Grand Slam appearances, had 26 winners.

In other early play, 19th-seeded Elina Svitolina advanced to the second round, beating Taylah Preston, a wild-card entry from Australia, 6-2, 6-2.

Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka begin their campaigns later Monday.

Gauff, who won her first Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open last September, faced Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia.

Four-time major winner Osaka makes her much-anticipated comeback to Grand Slam tennis after the birth of her daughter. The Japanese player takes on Caroline Garcia of France in the first round in the last match on center court.

Published January 15th, 2024 at 15:00 IST

