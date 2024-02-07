Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 06:59 IST

'Your grace has left me inspired': World No 1 Bopanna meets PM Modi after AO Men's Doubles title win

World No 1 Rohan Bopanna interacts with PM Narendra Modi after his historic AO Men's Doubles title win alongside Matthew Ebden in Melbourne Park.

Pavitra Shome
Rohan Bopanna
Rohan Bopanna meets PM Narendra Modi | Image:X/@rohanbopanna
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Rohan Bopanna is at the top of the world after winning big at the Australian Open. The star Indian Tennis Player won the Me's Doubles Final alongside his Aussie partner Matthew Ebden. Bopanna also became the world's number one ranked men's doubles Tennis player and is the oldest playing star to achieve so. After coming off his title win in Melbourne, the Tennis star met the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi

3 Things you need to know

  • Rohan Bopanna won the Men's Doubles title at the Australian Open
  • Bopanna also became the World's number one in men's doubles
  • The Tennis star met the Prime Minister of India

Also Read: Davis Cup: Strong Indian team is firm favourite against Pakistan in historic clash

Rohan Bopanna meets PM Modi after AO title win

Rohan Bopanna took to X (Formerly Twitter) to share his delight at meeting PM Narendra Modi. The Tennis superstar also revealed that he presented the same racquet that led him to become the World No. 1 in Men's Doubles and the Australian Open Grand Slam Champion. 

"I had the privilege to meet our honourable Prime Minister Modi ji today. This acknowledgement is very humbling & it was my honour to present the very racket that led me to become World No. 1 and the AO grand slam champion. Your grace has left me inspired & encouraged," Bopanna mentioned on the social media platform.

The Prime Minister retweeted Bopanna's tweet and applauded his dedication and achievements in the caption. "Glad to have met you. Your accomplishment makes India proud and your dedication motivates several people. My best wishes for your endeavours ahead," PM Modi wrote

Also Read: Sumit Nagal to spearhead Indian men's singles challenge in Chennai Open

Rohan Bopanna has established his name in the legacy of Indian Tennis as he is the third man in the Open Era to win a majors title after Mahesh Bhupati and Leander Paes. At 43, Bopanna isn't slowing down, and he could be on the hunt for more titles. 

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 06:59 IST

