The national sports awards were bestowed upon India's top-performing athletes in a grand ceremony presided over by President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday. Among the recipients, para archer Sheetal Devi stood out, having clinched two gold medals at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year. Notably, she is the first international para archer with a rare condition called Phocomelia, which results in the absence of upper limbs.

3 things you need to know

Sheetal Devi was born in Loidhar village, Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir

She is the only international para-archery champion with a rare condition called phocomelia

phocomelia Sheetal is provided education and medical assistance by the Indian Army

Sheetal Devi drops first reaction after winning Arjuna Award

The customary awards ceremony, traditionally held on August 29 to honor the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, was postponed due to the Asian Games 2023, which took place from September 23 to October 8 in Hangzhou, China.

Sheetal Devi won three medals at the competition including two gold medals and one silver. She won an individual compound gold and mixed team compound gold, while the silver medal came in the doubles compound category. After winning the Arjuna Award, the country's second-highest sporting honour on Tuesday, Sheetal took to social media to share her reaction.

"This day is special!! Honoured to receive the prestigious Arjuna Award from the honourable President of India. Thank you all for the love, support & encouragement," Sheetal Devi said on X.

Apart from Sheetal, 25 other athletes were also conferred Arjuna Award at the Rashtrapati Bhawan including cricketer Mohammed Shami, who received the award for his performance in ODI World Cup 2023.