  • Thomas hits grand slam off Skubal, Guardians down Tigers 7-3 to reach AL Championship Series

Published 17:15 IST, October 14th 2024

Lane Thomas hit a grand slam off Tarik Skubal and Cleveland beat the Detroit Tigers 7-3 on Saturday in Game 5 of their AL Division Series, moving the Guardians into another postseason matchup against the Yankees.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Guardians down Tigers 7-3 to reach AL
Guardians down Tigers 7-3 to reach AL | Image: AP
