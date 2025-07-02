'No Kohli, No Test Cricket': Virat Trolled 'Out of Context' as Fans Turn up in Huge Numbers at Edgbaston For 2nd IND vs ENG Test; Picture Goes Viral

England vs India: Virat Kohli is arguably the best batter of the generation and is a very popular individual as well. Kohli recently retired from Test cricket and that drew massive reactions from all quarters. The 36-year-old is not even part of the touring Indian squad in the United Kingdom, yet he is getting roasted on social space. When the Indian team landed in England for the Test series, there were hardly fans outside the airport to receive the players - something Team India is not used to during Kohli's times.

But now, fans have turned up in huge numbers for the opening day of the ongoing second Test match at Birmingham. And hence, fans are now mocking Kohli.

No Kohli, No Test Cricket?

KING Kohli - Best of the era?

It will not be wrong to make a claim of this magnitude. What Kohli did to Test cricket is great. He was a true ambassador of the format. In 123 Tests, he amassed 9230 runs at an average of 46.85. This also includes 30 centuries. He is also credited for the way the Indian fielding has changed.