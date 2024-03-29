×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 20:45 IST

WFI decides to function at 'no cost to government' model if suspension is not lifted

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Friday decided at its Special General Meeting (SGM) that it will start functioning at 'no cost to the government' model if its request to lift the suspension is not considered by the Sports Ministry.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Brij Bhushan and Sanjay Singh
Brij Bhushan and Sanjay Singh | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Friday decided at its Special General Meeting (SGM) that it will start functioning at 'no cost to the government' model if its request to lift the suspension is not considered by the Sports Ministry.

The WFI had its SGM in Noida after the UWW (the sport's world governing body) lifted its suspension and the IOA also dissolved the ad-hoc panel that was managing the affairs of the body.

Advertisement

The two developments paved the way for the elected office bearers to take back control of the federation, though the government is yet to lift its suspension.

The government had contended that the WFI flouted rules and put it under suspension, three days after it conducted polls to elect Sanjay Singh as president.

Advertisement

All 25 state associations attended the SGM even as secretary general Prem Chand Lochab, who is from the rival camp, skipped the meet.

"It was agreed that we will request the government to lift the suspension. The UWW has lifted the suspension and ad-hoc committee has also been dissolved, so there is no point of continuing with the suspension of the body," a WFI source told PTI.

Advertisement

"If the ministry will not consider the request and decide against providing financial assistance, then we have decided unanimously that we will start functioning at no cost to the government," added the source.

The government funds wrestlers' training, competition and exposure trips to foreign countries.

Advertisement

If the WFI goes ahead with the plan then it will also have to arrange and conduct the national camps on its own.

TWO-THIRD MAJORITY NOT MUST FOR ELECTION FOR NEW POST 

The WFI also brought about an amendment to its Constitution to ensure that any candidate contesting the election for a new post is not required to win by a two-third majority.

"From now onwards only a simple majority will do if a joint secretary or a secretary decides to contest for a different post such as president. Only if a candidate is attempting to get elected to the post he is holding, he will be required to win by a two-third majority," explained the source.

Advertisement

At WFI's recent election Sanjay Singh was required to win the polls for the post of president by a two-third majority because he was a joint secretary in the previous dispensation.

SOC RECOGNITION NOT REQUIRED FOR STATES 

 The WFI has removed from its Constitution the clause that required a state association to fulfil the condition of having recognition from the State Olympic Committee (SOC) to get affiliated with the national body.

"From now onwards only WFI recognition is enough for a state association. A few state bodies had misused this clause to present them as genuine bodies despite suspension from WFI. They showed SOC recognition to claim that they are genuine affiliated state bodies. We have done away with this," informed the source.

Advertisement

ALL STATES TO FOLLOW NATIONAL SPORTS CODE ================================ All the 25 state bodies were asked to ensure that the Sports Code is followed while conducting the elections and functioning. Age and tenure guidelines will have to be followed by all. PTI AT AT AH AH

Advertisement

Published March 29th, 2024 at 20:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Solar Eclipse 2024: New Technology to Enable the Blind To 'Hear' and 'Feel' Event

accessible

3 minutes ago
Cash and liquor worth around Rs 62.42 crore seized in Karnataka

Cash Seized in Karnataka

8 minutes ago
RCB vs KKR

RCB vs KKR live blog

12 minutes ago
Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli

Kohli and Gambhir

14 minutes ago
The Iranian fishing vessel Al-Kambar has been taken over by nine pirates.

Indian Navy Anti Piracy

22 minutes ago
US Federal Reserve

Powell on Inflation

22 minutes ago
Shots fired at private university in Noida, 2 students arrested

Students Indulge in Brawl

27 minutes ago
Businessman shot at in Haryana

Businessman Fired At

29 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Lowest Level of Mindset &

30 minutes ago
Ram Charan

Movies RC Rejected

32 minutes ago
British nuclear workforce

UAE eyes european energy

34 minutes ago
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell

Powell's expectation

39 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia’s Viral Video

39 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Polls Live

40 minutes ago
Massive Fire Breaks Out in a Tyre Warehouse in Jamshedpur

Fire Engulfs Tyre Factory

41 minutes ago
Big Communication Gap Within the Congress: Sanjay Nirupam Targets Party Leadership | EXCLUSIVE

Sanjay Nirupam

42 minutes ago
Passengers Evacuated From Flight In US

Frontier Airlines

43 minutes ago
former dsp shailendra singh revealed criminal activity of Mukhtar Ansari

Mukhtar Ansari

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Mukhtar Ansari Death: Post Mortem Completed, UP Court Orders Probe

    India News5 hours ago

  2. Gwalior Businessman Threatening Female Traffic Police Goes Viral

    India News6 hours ago

  3. EXCLUSIVE: US Man Who Met Indian Crew Onboard 'Dali' Speaks to Republic

    World9 hours ago

  4. Friend Blows Hot Air Into Bengaluru Man's Rectum For Fun, Causing Death

    India News9 hours ago

  5. How Ex-DSP, Who Invoked POTA on Ansari, Was Made to Resign by Mulayam

    India News9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo