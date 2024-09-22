Published 11:54 IST, September 22nd 2024

White Sox lose 119th game to tie the AL record as the Padres win 6-2 behind 3 home runs

The Chicago White Sox tied the American League record with their 119 th loss on Saturday night, when Xander Bogaerts and Elias Díaz each hit a two-run homer to help the San Diego Padres win 6-2 and move closer to a playoff spot.