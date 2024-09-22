sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | Sri Lanka-India Ties | Train Derailment Bid | PM Modi's US Trip | Tirupati Laddus Row |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • White Sox lose 119th game to tie the AL record as the Padres win 6-2 behind 3 home runs

Published 11:54 IST, September 22nd 2024

White Sox lose 119th game to tie the AL record as the Padres win 6-2 behind 3 home runs

The Chicago White Sox tied the American League record with their 119 th loss on Saturday night, when Xander Bogaerts and Elias Díaz each hit a two-run homer to help the San Diego Padres win 6-2 and move closer to a playoff spot.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Chicago White Sox
Chicago White Sox | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

11:54 IST, September 22nd 2024