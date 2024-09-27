Published 15:57 IST, September 27th 2024
White Sox stay at 120 losses as Flexen shines in 7-0 victory over Angels
The Chicago White Sox averted a record-breaking loss for the third straight day, beating the Los Angeles Angels 7-0 on Thursday behind Chris Flexen's sharp pitching performance.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
15:57 IST, September 27th 2024