Published 15:57 IST, September 27th 2024

White Sox stay at 120 losses as Flexen shines in 7-0 victory over Angels

The Chicago White Sox averted a record-breaking loss for the third straight day, beating the Los Angeles Angels 7-0 on Thursday behind Chris Flexen's sharp pitching performance.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
