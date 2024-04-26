Advertisement

WrestleMania has been one of the most anticipated events that has attracted audiences worldwide. Overseas fans often wake up early to catch up with the action at the showcase of the immortals. This year's WrestleMania XL had one of the most chaotic endings that also gave an Avengers move-like feel, with the babyface Cody Rhodes emerging as the Undisputed Champion. Fans overseas have been getting the experience of a WWE PLE as the company has been doing International shows lately, but they have been calling for an overseas WrestleMania showcase. Recently, WWE CCO Triple H has dropped a major hint that the grand showcase could step out of the traditional location and take place outside the US.

WrestleMania in the UK? Triple H reacts to Mayor Sadiq Khan's bid to bring WWE's biggest event to London

The Chief Content Office of WWE, Triple H has dropped a colossal hint on hosting WrestleMania at an overseas destination. After the grandest Mania showcase ever, there have been some calls by the fans to bring the grandest showcase to an international venue. Amidst the chatter, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, who is seeking another run for office, has aimed to bring some of the sports' biggest events in London, where he named WrestleMania, the Super Bowl, and the NBA in London, making it as the sporting capital of the world.

Paul 'Triple H' Levesque saw Khan's tweet a few hours later and responded to the mayor with two words when it went viral.

The former wrestler turned WWE executive reacted to Khan's tweet with, "Let's talk."

I'll be in touch 👍🏾 — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan)

Mayor Khan also responded by saying "I'll be in touch."

WWE has been visiting the UK and has held live shows and premium live events. Their last grand event was Clash at the Castle which took place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. This year, COTC is heading to Glasgow at the OVO Hydro in June. Even though WWE President Nick Khan has affirmed that big shows like Mania and SummerSlam will not leave the US, HHH's tweet opens major possibilities.