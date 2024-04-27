Updated April 27th, 2024 at 07:51 IST
WWE SmackDown Results: 2024 Draft shakes up roster as Melo gets his shot in the main event vs Cody
WWE SmackDown Results: Take a look at all the results and highlights of the night of the Friday Night show, including the Night One results of the 2024 Draft.
Friday Night SmackDown took place at the Heritage Bank Centre in Cincinnati, Ohio, and it featured Day 1 of the 2024 Draft with all the build of the upcoming International PLE in Backlash at Lyon, France. This year's draft saw a bit of a change in the rules as 16 names were picked from all three brands, including RAW and NXT. Several legends were also on Friday Nights to announce the draft picks. Take a look at the recap of the entire showcase and all the picks from night one of the WWE Draft.
WWE SmackDown: Results
- Latino World Order (Dragon Lee & Rey Mysterio) vs. Legado del Fantasma (Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo): Latino World Order wins by pinfall with Operation: Dragon from Dragon Lee on Angel Garza.
- Bron Breakker vs. Cedric Alexander: Bron Breakker wins by pinfall with a spear.
- Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton: Naomi wins by disqualification.
- Carmelo Hayes vs. “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes: Cody Rhodes wins by pinfall with Cross Rhodes.
WWE Draft: All the picks from Night One
Round One
- SmackDown: Bianca Belair, Carmelo Hayes [NXT]
- RAW: Jey Uso, Seth Rollins
Round Two
- SmackDown: Randy Orton, Nia Jax
- RAW: Bron Breakker, Liv Morgan
Round Three
- SmackDown: LA Knight, The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Paul Heyman)
- RAW: Ricochet, Sheamus
Round Four
- SmackDown: AJ Styles, Andrade
- RAW: Alpha Academy (Chad Gable, Otis, Akira Tozawa, Maxxine Dupri), Kiana James [NXT]
WWE SmackDown: Highlights of the Night
- Paul Heyman reveals during the show's opening that the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, has withdrawn his eligibility from the Draft as he doesn't intend to hog the #1 Draft Pick since he is not coming back anytime soon.
- Corey Graves was in the ring to mediate the contract signing between the two Georgia Bulldogs, AJ Styles and Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at backlash in Lyon, France. Both of them put ink to paper and also shook hands after their intense face-off.
- Legendary wrestlers and on-screen figures were in the show to announce the draft picks, like WWE CCO Triple H, Torrie Wilson, Michelle McCool, The Dudley Boyz, John 'Bradshaw' Layfield, and Teddy Long.
- After the LWO vs LDF clash, Santos Escobar and Elektra Lopez dug out who was the real culprit behind the attack on Dragon Lee, and it turned out to be Carlito. He then panics and hits Dragon Lee with a backstabber as he runs out of the ring from the crowd.
- The Naomi vs Stratton ended in a disqualification after Nia Jax attacked the Women's Champion Bayley and Naomi. Stratton added insult to injury after hitting the prettiest moonsault ever on both of the superstars in the ring.
- Backstage, Nick Aldis announces a triple-threat championship match for the WWE Women's Championship title between Champion Bayley, Naomi and Tiffany Stratton and a tag-team match between Randy Orton and Kevin Owens vs The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga).
