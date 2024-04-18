Advertisement

The Undertaker's final wrestling match in the WWE was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. It did not take place in front of a live audience, which could have garnered a large crowd. But it turned out to be a treat for the fans as they received in what was probably one of the best cinematic matches in WWE. The worldwide pandemic allowed the WWE to do something unique with the Undertaker vs AJ Styles in a Boneyard match. But before the two fought each other in the cinematic clash, AJ styles revealed that they had something different and wild ideas in consideration, and the dream match would have been amazing.

AJ Styles reveals the wild plans for his match with The Undertaker at WrestleMania

During an interaction with Adrian Hernandez at the WWE Media Day ahead of WrestleMania XL, AJ Styles reflected upon his boneyard match with The Undertaker. The Phenomenal One revealed that the Deadman'sfinal match would have been an intense beatdown between the two, and it would go to an extent where he could not even stand up.

“Well, I had some ideas that I had that never came up because we weren’t in a ring. So, it’s just one of [those things] where I wanted to just beat him down, take him out, take advantage of any of the things he’s ever hurt on his body, and just grind on it. To the point where it’s hard for him to stand up.

The Undertake and AJ Styles in the Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36 | Image: WWE

“And then he just goes balls to the walls,” he continued, “Hit me with every finisher that he possibly had. And then, beat me right there in the middle of the ring. For me it’s like, ‘I gotta take all the Undertaker’s finishes.’ That would have been cool,” Styles revealed.

Even though the WWE was forced to take a different route with the match, it turned out to be one of the most successful cinematic matches that received critical acclaim, and the clash will go down as one of the WrestleMania classics.