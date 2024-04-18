Updated April 17th, 2024 at 13:41 IST
'The Bloodline's gonna take a backseat': WWE Hall of Famer predicts a MASSIVE Pivot in The Bloodline
WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has put his perspective on where the Bloodline saga could head to next amid Reigns' hiatus and Tama Tonga's introduction by Solo Sikoa
- Sports
- 2 min read
With the WWE entering into a new era under Triple H as the leader, both RAW and SmackDown will turn out to be more interesting than ever. The fans were looking at what would happen with the Bloodline now that Roman Reigns and The Rock are expected to remain away for a while. Friday Night SmackDown showcased an interesting storyline brewing when Solo Sikoa attacked Jimmy Uso with the help of Tama Tonga. Amidst the chaos, a WWE Hall of Famer has opened up on the situation, and he is calling for some big pivots in the future.
WWE Hall of Famer analyzes The Bloodline's next route after Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns saga
WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi opened up over the possibilities of where could the Bloodline saga head next. In the fifteenth episode of "Off The Top Podcast," the former WWE star stated that he thinks The Bloodline may be put into the back seat until later when the events become too intense. He also indicates a possible civil war, much to the likes of the one that took place at last year's 'Money in the Bank' PLE, and it could involve Reigns and The Rock.
"I think the Bloodline's gonna kind of take a backseat for a minute. Recoup for a minute. We do have other players that are lined up to be able to come through, but again, The Bloodline will always be there. It just has to be the right angle, the right storyline to be able to go through. Who knows?" Rikishi exclaimed.
"I kind of see a WarGames," Rikishi said. "I kind of see somewhere down there The Rock turning on Roman Reigns. Rock becomes the heel, Roman comes back as a babyface. I kind of see The Bloodline family members spread up and take sides. And then I kind of see something huge as far as WarGames or some type of gimmick type of matches amongst each other," the WWE Hall of Famer added.
Friday Night SmackDown showcased an interesting change when Solo Sikoa introduced Tama Tonga to the Bloodline, which is something that Reigns did not authorize. The seeds have been plotting, and it is yet to be seen on whare it leads to next.
Published April 17th, 2024 at 13:41 IST