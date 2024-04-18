Advertisement

With the WWE entering into a new era under Triple H as the leader, both RAW and SmackDown will turn out to be more interesting than ever. The fans were looking at what would happen with the Bloodline now that Roman Reigns and The Rock are expected to remain away for a while. Friday Night SmackDown showcased an interesting storyline brewing when Solo Sikoa attacked Jimmy Uso with the help of Tama Tonga. Amidst the chaos, a WWE Hall of Famer has opened up on the situation, and he is calling for some big pivots in the future.

WWE Hall of Famer analyzes The Bloodline's next route after Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns saga

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi opened up over the possibilities of where could the Bloodline saga head next. In the fifteenth episode of "Off The Top Podcast," the former WWE star stated that he thinks The Bloodline may be put into the back seat until later when the events become too intense. He also indicates a possible civil war, much to the likes of the one that took place at last year's 'Money in the Bank' PLE, and it could involve Reigns and The Rock.

"I think the Bloodline's gonna kind of take a backseat for a minute. Recoup for a minute. We do have other players that are lined up to be able to come through, but again, The Bloodline will always be there. It just has to be the right angle, the right storyline to be able to go through. Who knows?" Rikishi exclaimed.

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa and The Usos ahead of the Bloodline Civil War match at the Money in the Bank | Image: WWE

"I kind of see a WarGames," Rikishi said. "I kind of see somewhere down there The Rock turning on Roman Reigns. Rock becomes the heel, Roman comes back as a babyface. I kind of see The Bloodline family members spread up and take sides. And then I kind of see something huge as far as WarGames or some type of gimmick type of matches amongst each other," the WWE Hall of Famer added.

Friday Night SmackDown showcased an interesting change when Solo Sikoa introduced Tama Tonga to the Bloodline, which is something that Reigns did not authorize. The seeds have been plotting, and it is yet to be seen on whare it leads to next.