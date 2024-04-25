Advertisement

In the fallout of WrestleMania XL, The Bloodline is seemingly heading into a new route. With Solo Sikoa emerging as the lead figure in the faction while Roman Reigns remains away from WWE TV, a new arc is brewing in Friday Nights. Interestingly, Solo is now making the calls as he introduced Tama Tonga into the group, who has been doing all the dirty work lately. The storyline indicated that a new member could be introduced in one of the upcoming editions of SmackDown. Moreover, new reports have been surfacing over one of the faction's mainstay members, which point that an intriguing storyline will be in the works.

The Bloodline could have a new member after Tama Tonga as Solo Sikoa leads faction

During one of the Friday Night SmackDown episodes after WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia, Solo Sikoa attacked Jimmy Uso, one of the bloodline's members and Solo's elder brother, and took him out of action and introduced Tama Tonga in the process. As it turns out, Jimmy is legitimately hurt with an undisclosed injury, as stated by multiple reports. Moreover, he was not featured in the list of eligible superstars for the WWE Draft. There is limited word on how long will the elder Uso remain sidelined.

Interestingly, there are reported plans to introduce another Anoa'i Family member to the company, and the WWE may have struck gold with one of their latest signings. Reports have been stating that the Connecticut-based promotion has signed Jacob Fatu, and he could be introduced in the Bloodline. But it looks like the WWE doesn't seem to be in a hurry as it was revealed that Fatu will not be a part of the upcoming SmackDown tapings. According to sources, he has a contract, and preparations are in place, but Bloodline Creative is taking its time and has planned everything out "meticulously."

A lot could happen once Roman Reigns makes his return to the promotion, and a new Civil War could take place. The storyline may also take a different arc. But whatever happens is subject to witness.