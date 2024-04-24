Advertisement

The WWE has begun the wave of releasing their wrestlers who haven't been used lately, and it will be those times when the fans are critical of the Connecticut-based promotion. While a lot of the superstars and on-screen figures have been striking their extensions with the company, some of them have faced the hard route of being released from their contracts as well. After the cuts that were made during WWE's Friday night show, it looks like more wrestlers have been released from the promotion. One of NXT's hottest sensations, who was promoted to the main roster, opened up to his release from the company.

More cuts were made by WWE as 30-year-old SmackDown superstar announces his departure

WWE performed the budget cuts for the first time since coming under the TKO umbrella. The first wave of cuts was made during Friday Night SmackDown, where Xyon Quinn, Xia Li, Jinder Mahal and Indus Sher (Veer and Sanga) were released. While it looked like they were done, a 30-year-old SmackDown superstar revealed that he was released from the promotion. While sharing a video on X (Formerly Twitter), Cameron Grimes revealed that he got off a phone call, and the officials informed him that he had been released from the promotion. Grimes looked visibly emotional in the video.

“This is Trevor Lee, also known as Cameron Grimes. I just got off the phone with WWE, and unfortunately, I’ve been released from my contract.

“Five years ago, the last thing that I was able to tell my father Tracy Caddell was that I signed with the WWE. I loved working here. I loved working at the WWE. I want to thank absolutely everybody that’s helped me," Grimes said on the video.

Cameron Grimes makes his entrance at NXT In Your House as the North American Champion | Image: WWE

In the end, Grimes thanked the fans who have been with him on his journey and he will now prove to WWE that they jumped the gun on him.

Cameron Grimes was once a hot commodity in the NXT brand and was also involved in a segment involving Hall of Famer Ted Dibiase and LA Knight for the Million Dollar Championship title. He was moved up to SmackDown but was being underutilized. He was last seen being squashed by Bron Breakker during his official singles debut on the Blue Brand.

It is yet to be seen whether there will be more cuts on the way.