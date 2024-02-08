Advertisement

Over the years, WWE has done a fabulous job of building Brock Lesnar as a force that could not be reckoned with. He became the man, who conquered The Undertaker's undefeated streak at WrestleMania, then he ragdolled Super Cena, and also has a couple of clean victories over Roman Reigns. As soon as the music of the Beast Incarnate reverberates, the expression of his opponents instantly changes.

Riddle reveals how Brock Lesnar ruined his big moment in WWE

While it goes without saying that the fear of Brock Lesnar echoes inside the ring, nothing much changes behind the scenes as well. Former WWE superstar Riddle recently made a big revelation about Brock Lesnar. As per Riddle, Lesnar's impact backstage is so great that nobody can stand against him and thus he has the liberty to do whatever he wants, even affecting the result of matches.

During a virtual session with Signed by Superstars, Matt Riddle divulged that he was supposed to win the Royal Rumble 2022, but due to what transpired earlier in the night with Bobby Lashley, Brock Lesnar decided to barge into the match and declare himself as the winner.

"So I believe — you know, it’s sports entertainment — that I was told at one point, yeah, I was gonna win the (Royal) Rumble and everything else and then what was it? Bobby Lashley beat Brock Lesnar because somebody came in and hit him with the belt or what have you? Then Brock came in, didn’t wanna do business with everybody, said he was winning, and then he won, and then none of the producers… nobody stood up to him and they let him do it. I didn’t either, I didn’t either," Riddle said.

Brock Lesnar to return at Royal Rumble 2024?

Matt Riddle was released by WWE in September 2023. He is currently a part of MLW Kings. As for Brock Lesnar, he has been out of action since SummerSlam 2023. He is expected to return soon and there are rising speculations that the Alpha male of our species could return as one of the Royal Rumble entrants.