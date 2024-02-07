English
Updated January 28th, 2024 at 23:22 IST

CM Punk ostensibly suffers horrible injury at WWE Royal Rumble 2024

CM Punk has allegedly suffered an injury while competing in the 30-men Royal Rumble 2024 match. Punk was the last man to get eliminated in the match.

Prateek Arya
CM Punk
CM Punk | Image:wwe.com
On Saturday, CM Punk made his first broadcast WWE in-ring appearance in ten years at the 2024 Royal Rumble. He performed admirably and made it to the final two, but The Straight Edge Superstar's night did not appear to be without incident. It appeared that Punk suffered an arm injury during the match, with a few keen-eyed WWE fans pointing out where it could have happened.

3 things you need to know

  • WWE Royal Rumble 2024 took place on January 27, 2024
  • Cody Rhodes won the 30-men Royal Rumble match
  • Bayley won the female's version of the match

Also Read | Cody Rhodes achieves historic back-to-back Royal Rumble triumphs after CM Punk's harsh words

Is CM Punk injured?

Drew McIntyre's Future Shock DDT left the Second City Saint with a painful landing on his right elbow. CM Punk then crawled to the corner, with several officials approaching to speak with him. Jessica Carr in particular had a troubled expression on her face. The Straight Edge Superstar made it through the bout, engaged in a spectacular struggle with Cody Rhodes at the end of the Men's Royal Rumble bout, despite his inability to properly bump.

Following his elimination, Punk was spotted gripping his right elbow again. Hopefully, no potential injuries have occurred, and the former AEW World Champion will not have to miss time.

Despite not winning the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match, WWE apparently has major plans for CM Punk for WrestleMania 40. He is slated to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of the event's first night.

Also Read | The Great Khali unveils 26-Year-Old superstar taller than himself

Cody Rhodes emerges as the Royal Rumble winner once again

After becoming the last man standing in 2023, Cody Rhodes has once again won the Royal Rumble match. The American Nightmare challenged Roman Reigns in 2023, however, fell short at the greatest stage of them all, thanks to intervention from the Usos and Solo Sikoa. Rhodes has once again boarded the Road to WrestleMania and this time he may go on to finish what he could not in 2023. What do you think?
 

Published January 28th, 2024 at 23:22 IST

