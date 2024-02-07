Advertisement

On Saturday, CM Punk made his first broadcast WWE in-ring appearance in ten years at the 2024 Royal Rumble. He performed admirably and made it to the final two, but The Straight Edge Superstar's night did not appear to be without incident. It appeared that Punk suffered an arm injury during the match, with a few keen-eyed WWE fans pointing out where it could have happened.

3 things you need to know

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 took place on January 27, 2024

Cody Rhodes won the 30-men Royal Rumble match

Bayley won the female's version of the match

Is CM Punk injured?

Drew McIntyre's Future Shock DDT left the Second City Saint with a painful landing on his right elbow. CM Punk then crawled to the corner, with several officials approaching to speak with him. Jessica Carr in particular had a troubled expression on her face. The Straight Edge Superstar made it through the bout, engaged in a spectacular struggle with Cody Rhodes at the end of the Men's Royal Rumble bout, despite his inability to properly bump.

Following his elimination, Punk was spotted gripping his right elbow again. Hopefully, no potential injuries have occurred, and the former AEW World Champion will not have to miss time.

Despite not winning the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match, WWE apparently has major plans for CM Punk for WrestleMania 40. He is slated to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of the event's first night.

So I guess this is what people picked up on and are speculating CM Punk may have injured his right triceps or elbow: pic.twitter.com/2lLzfixSP8 — GN (@The_True_GN) January 28, 2024

Cody Rhodes emerges as the Royal Rumble winner once again

After becoming the last man standing in 2023, Cody Rhodes has once again won the Royal Rumble match. The American Nightmare challenged Roman Reigns in 2023, however, fell short at the greatest stage of them all, thanks to intervention from the Usos and Solo Sikoa. Rhodes has once again boarded the Road to WrestleMania and this time he may go on to finish what he could not in 2023. What do you think?



