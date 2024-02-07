Advertisement

The 2024 Royal Rumble event was full of surprises and heated competition, concluding in Cody Rhodes' historic triumph. Following a remarkable show of athleticism and dedication, Rhodes became the first wrestler in 26 years to win back-to-back Royal Rumble battles, cementing his position as a dominant force in the WWE.

CM Punk's Memorable Return

CM Punk made his highly anticipated return to WWE after a decade, entering the Royal Rumble battle at #27, his first televised combat in years. While Punk shown his resilience and brilliance throughout the bout, his adventure finished with a heartbreakingly close second-place finish. Just minutes before being eliminated, Punk said the tragic words,

"I didn't wait 10 years to lose to Dusty's kid," reflecting the intensity of his desire for victory.

Rhodes' Remarkable Achievement

With Punk's elimination, Cody Rhodes took advantage of the opportunity to make his mark on WWE history. His victory not only earned his second consecutive Royal Rumble triumph, but it also represented a watershed moment in the twenty-first century, demonstrating his unmatched skill in the ring. Rhodes' back-to-back victories demonstrate his persistent commitment and outstanding talent, establishing a new benchmark for excellence in the WWE. Cody Rhodes joins wrestling icons Stone Cold Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, and Hulk Hogan in having won the Royal Rumble in consecutive years.

as soon as CM Punk said “I didn’t wait 10 years to lose to Dusty’s kid” I knew it was over😭😭 #royalrumble

pic.twitter.com/SQPWOD2gZc — IYO 🔛🔝🇸🇻 (@IYOSKYfan82) January 28, 2024

What's Next for CM Punk?

As the WWE universe speculates on CM Punk's next move, all eyes are focused on the upcoming RAW following the Royal Rumble. With rumours circling about a possible match between Punk and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40, fans are anxiously awaiting additional developments. Despite obstacles, notably injury-related difficulties for Rollins, excitement remains high for the fight between these two titans on the greatest platform of all.

Cody Rhodes' epic triumph at the Royal Rumble is a watershed event in WWE history, demonstrating the continuing impact of one of the industry's most prominent figures.

