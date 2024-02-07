English
Updated January 28th, 2024 at 11:55 IST

Cody Rhodes achieves historic back-to-back Royal Rumble triumphs after CM Punk's harsh words

Cody Rhodes secures historic back-to-back Royal Rumble victories, solidifying his wrestling legacy. CM Punk's dramatic return ends in a resilient 2nd place.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes | Image:WWE.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The 2024 Royal Rumble event was full of surprises and heated competition, concluding in Cody Rhodes' historic triumph. Following a remarkable show of athleticism and dedication, Rhodes became the first wrestler in 26 years to win back-to-back Royal Rumble battles, cementing his position as a dominant force in the WWE.

3 things you need to know 

  • Cody Rhodes won the Royal Rumble 2024 
  • Rhodes and CM Punk were last 2 man standing 
  • Rhodes emerged victorious 

CM Punk's Memorable Return

CM Punk made his highly anticipated return to WWE after a decade, entering the Royal Rumble battle at #27, his first televised combat in years. While Punk shown his resilience and brilliance throughout the bout, his adventure finished with a heartbreakingly close second-place finish. Just minutes before being eliminated, Punk said the tragic words, 

"I didn't wait 10 years to lose to Dusty's kid," reflecting the intensity of his desire for victory.

Rhodes' Remarkable Achievement

With Punk's elimination, Cody Rhodes took advantage of the opportunity to make his mark on WWE history. His victory not only earned his second consecutive Royal Rumble triumph, but it also represented a watershed moment in the twenty-first century, demonstrating his unmatched skill in the ring. Rhodes' back-to-back victories demonstrate his persistent commitment and outstanding talent, establishing a new benchmark for excellence in the WWE. Cody Rhodes joins wrestling icons Stone Cold Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, and Hulk Hogan in having won the Royal Rumble in consecutive years.

What's Next for CM Punk?

As the WWE universe speculates on CM Punk's next move, all eyes are focused on the upcoming RAW following the Royal Rumble. With rumours circling about a possible match between Punk and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40, fans are anxiously awaiting additional developments. Despite obstacles, notably injury-related difficulties for Rollins, excitement remains high for the fight between these two titans on the greatest platform of all.

Cody Rhodes' epic triumph at the Royal Rumble is a watershed event in WWE history, demonstrating the continuing impact of one of the industry's most prominent figures. 

Published January 28th, 2024 at 11:55 IST

