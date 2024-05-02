Advertisement

With Drew McIntyre finally putting pen to paper in an extension with the WWE, several opportunities have poured in for the Scottish wrestler. Drew has grown to become a main event superstar in the Connecticut-based wrestling promotion, and he could be on track for a World Championship win soon. Even though he won at WrestleMania, Damian Priest spoiled the party for him and cashed in his Money in the Bank to become the new Champion. McIntyre blames CM Punk for the same, as he made a blindsided attack when the Scot was celebrating his win in front of his face. The Drew vs Punk rivalry has been gradually igniting, and he recently made an unhinged jibe towards the Second City Saint.

Drew McIntyre is getting personal over CM Punk, takes a sly jibe at his wife AJ Lee

Drew McIntyre's current character as a big, bad heel is attracting a lot of admirers, and his ongoing feud with CM Punk has been nothing less than engaging. The tensions were visible ever since Punk returned to WWE during the Survivor Series: War Games PLE at the Allstate Arena in his hometown of Illinois. Since then, the heat between the two has rapidly grown, and it went to the next level during WrestleMania when Punk threw hands. McIntyre certainly held Punk liable for what happened at WrestleMania, and he did not mince words about him during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. He continued his verbal onslaught over the Grand Slam Champion.

“I’ll tear you apart on social media. I’ll step from behind the keyboard and I’ll tear you apart physically and if I wasn’t married I’d take your girl too. That’s the kind of troll I am,” said McIntyre.

Punk and McIntyre's rivalry bumped across each other during the Royal Rumble when they crossed paths. Drew is the reason why Punk is out of action as he sustained a torn tricep in the Men's Royal Rumble, the place where he made his official return after over a decade. But Punk got his revenge as Drew sustained a hyperextended elbow, and blamed him for the injury during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, and both of them did not hold back in their words. It is yet to be seen where will the two finally collide.