The Undertaker has had an illustrious list of revered wrestlers he has had a feud with, which goes through his historic streak at WrestleMania. He has faced several legendary faces in wrestling, including Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Brock Lesnar, Bray Wyatt, and more. But his program with CM Punk was one of the most intense ones as their rivalry looked very personal on-screen. It was also rumoured that Taker and Punk have had some heat in the past, and it extends to date. The Deadman recently put some clarity on the situation and revealed whether the heat between them was legit or not.

Undertaker reveals on whether there is still hear between him and CM Punk

During a Patreon Q&A in his podcast Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway, the Undertaker revealed the truth behind the rumors of heat between him and punk, where he revealed that there was no bad blood between the two.

“The only thing that ever was ever done or said between me and Punk that might have been and this is just how stupid things are and how everything that ever happens gets out. This is the thing that frustrates me the most.

Undertaker and CM Punk at WrestleMania | Image: WWE

"So we had an initiative at one point where they wanted us, the wrestlers when, you know, [traveling] to dress a little bit nicer. They wanted us in business casual with a really relaxed [viewpoint] on the casual. I think we might have been in Europe. I’m not sure where we’re at, I want to say we were somewhere in Europe, and we were getting off the buses, and getting ready to go into the arena, and I just stopped him. Because he was, you know, he was dressing like Punk did back in the day, whatever it was. I was like, like, ‘Hey, man, none of us, like, having to dress like this, but I think you’re getting a little bit of heat with the boys. You just might want to think about dressing a little better.’ If I recall correctly, he says, ‘Well, what about Cena?’ I may have replied, ‘You’re not Cena.’ There’s nothing wrong with that,” Undertaker revealed

While the Undertaker is out of action, CM Punk has made his return, but he is yet to receive a clearance to compete in the ring after his triceps injury that put him on the shelf right after returning. He and Drew have a brewing rivalry, and it will be interesting to see what happens next.